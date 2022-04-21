3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks
The Jazz lost to the Mavericks 126-118. With the win, Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead over Utah in the best-of-seven first round series
Despite a furious second half comeback, the Utah Jazz lost to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
The Mavericks, still without All-Star Luka Doncic, took a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz in the best-of-seven first round series.
Here are three keys to the Jazz’s 126-118 loss to the Mavericks.
Dallas’ reserve shooting
- The Mavericks’ 3-point shooting was once again too much for the Jazz to overcome.
- Dallas made 18 of 42 3-point attempts, shooting 42.9% from behind the arc.
- The Mavericks’ reserves were particularly effective from deep, with Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans and Josh Green combining to hit 13 3s.
No answer for Jalen Brunson
- Yet again, Dallas’ point guard had an answer for anything and everything that Utah threw at him.
- Brunson finished with a game-high 31 points, connecting on 12 of 22 shot attempts.
- Brunson was especially effective in the fourth quarter, when he and Spencer Dinwiddie (19 points) combined to hold off the Jazz’s final push of the game.
JB picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/K7B5DiudQt— x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 22, 2022
Cold from distance
- While Dallas could not be contained from deep, the opposite held true for Utah.
- The Jazz made only 9 of their 28 attempts from 3-point range and only two Jazz players — Bojan Bogdanovic and Eric Paschall — shot better than 33% from behind the arc.
- Donovan Mitchell and and Mike Conley especially struggled, combined to make three 3s on 14 attempts.
Mountain Mike is Mountain Mike-ing 🏔🎤#TakeNote | @mconley11 pic.twitter.com/UIRqhQMq24— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2022
