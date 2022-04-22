Will Jazz play more small-ball against the Mavericks?

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

A second-half run gave momentary life to the Utah Jazz in a Game 3 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night.

It was a five-out, small-ball lineup with Eric Paschall at the center position that sparked an energetic run that cut what was a 17-point Dallas lead down to a single point midway through the fourth quarter.

The Jazz tried playing small-ball a few times with varying degrees of success this season and only gave it a try in Game 3 when their backs seemed to be against a wall. But since they had momentary success with it against the Mavericks, will they try it again?

“It’s tough because you want to keep your bigs on the floor,” Mike Conley said after the loss. “That’s who we are. We’ve built our team around our bigs and pick-and-roll and when teams try to take that away by spacing us out and driving and kicking, it becomes a cat-and-mouse game. Do we want to go small? Do we want to change it up? It’s tough.”

It’s certainly a difficult decision to take a three-time Defensive Player of the Year off the court during critical points of a playoff game, but it seems that the Jazz are going to be considering it.

“That’s something that we’ll look to capitalize on as the series moves on,” Donovan Mitchell said, noting that the spacing and speed of the small lineup gave the Jazz an advantage. “We found something unique that we haven’t really done and we’ll watch the film.”

So how does Rudy Gobert feel about that?

“I thought it was great, thought it was great to give them different looks,” Gobert said of the lineup with Paschall at the five. “It was good for us to see how they’re going to defend against five-out and attack against us switching one through five.”

So it seems there is a strong possibility the Jazz are going to look to take the best parts of what they were able to do in the second half of Game 3 and use it in the rest of this series.

Following Thursday night’s Mavericks win over the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell (32.7 points per game) and Jalen Brunson (32 ppg) rank second and third respectively in scoring in the NBA playoffs behind Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (33 ppg).

On April 22, 2019, the Utah Jazz avoided being swept by the Houston Rockets in the playoffs by winning Game 4 of a first-round series. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in the Jazz’s lone win against the Rockets.

