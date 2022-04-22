Battle for WR1 continues as Utes prepare to wrap up spring camp

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Utah football wraps up spring practices Saturday with a scrimmage at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It’s been a productive spring for the Utes and a lot of young players have impressed the coaching staff.

However, Utah did lose a talented player last week when Ryan Peppins entered the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Devaughn Vele is competing to be the Utes’ No. 1 receiver.

Defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, a BYU transfer, has become a team captain and he has a special bond with his new D-line coach, Luther Elliss.

Meanwhile, Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts has signed a contract extension.

Utah men’s basketball roster for next season is taking shape. Chris Burgess has joined the coaching staff and the Utes have added key pieces.

Utah gymnastics wrapped up its season with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships. Jaedyn Rucker won the individual national title on vault. The Red Rocks also added a new gymnast to the team.

And, finally, Utah baseball defeated BYU in walk-off fashion.

Numbers game

3: Utah’s finish in the NCAA gymnastics championships.

9.9625: Score recorded by Utah’s Jaedyn Rucker in winning the individual national title on vault at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship.

84: Ranking of Wasatch Academy’s Keba Keita in ESPN’s Top 100 recruits. Keita picked Utah over UNLV.

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers

I like the pipeline coach Smith is creating with Wasatch Academy! Will be interesting to see if the Utes land both Davis brothers to fill out their scholarships, or if (Caleb) Lohner wants to join his former teammate (Mike) Saunders and come back to the Utes. If that’s the case there will only be 1 scholarship left, which makes me wonder if the Davis bros are only interested in being a package deal?

— UteinIdaho

This is absolutely devastating news. (Ryan) Peppins is more dangerous than (Britain) Covey, and was my fave 2022 class player along with Lander Barton. I’m BUMMED!

— Utah-Hawaii Alum

Up next

April 22 | 5 p.m. | Softball | vs. Arizona | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

April 22 | 7 p.m. | Baseball | vs. USC | @Los Angeles | Pac-12 Network

April 23 | 2 p.m. | Softball | vs. Arizona | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

April 23 | 6 p.m. | Baseball | vs. USC | @Los Angeles | Pac-12 Network

April 24 | noon | Softball | vs. Arizona | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

April 24 | 2 p.m. | Baseball | vs. USC | @Los Angeles | Pac-12 Network