Marvel has a Dole power smoothie. Here’s how to make it

Marvel.com recently shared the recipe for a new power smoothie that might be the healthy version of a Dole Whip.

The smoothie — called the Marvel Power Smoothie — combines Dole bananas, Dole blueberries and Dole baby spinach all together into one smoothie.

“With just a few ingredients, whip up the appropriately-titled Marvel Power Smoothie and then go save the day!” Marvel.com said on its website.

Here’s the full recipe:



Two Dole bananas peeled, cut and frozen

Two cups of Dole blueberries, frozen

1.5 cups of rolled oats

0.5 cups of Dole baby spinach

Chopped raw almonds.

Put all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until it's smooth. The recipe makes about four cups.

The Marvel Power Smoothie is a part of the new Dole’s Healthy Heroes, Assemble! initiative, which is a nine-month program from Dole, inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that promotes healthy recipes and puts exclusive content on Dole banana stickers and Dole pineapple tags.



There are 26 stickers overall that will be released through September.

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and Groot are among the highlighted heroes.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has been known to share recipes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April 2020, the Disney Parks app shared the full recipe for how to make a frozen pineapple treat, which was basically a Dole Whip.

Before that happened, Disney shared the official recipe for the Disneyland churros that you find at the park, too, as reported by the Deseret News.

