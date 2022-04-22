Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 22, 2022 | 
Food Entertainment

Marvel has a Dole power smoothie. Here’s how to make it

Marvel has a new power smoothie that uses Dole bananas, but it’s not like a Dole Whip

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE Marvel has a Dole power smoothie. Here’s how to make it
Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in “Iron Man 2.”

Robert Downey Jr. stars as billionaire industrialist Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in “Iron Man 2.”

Marvel

Marvel.com recently shared the recipe for a new power smoothie that might be the healthy version of a Dole Whip.

The smoothie — called the Marvel Power Smoothie — combines Dole bananas, Dole blueberries and Dole baby spinach all together into one smoothie.

“With just a few ingredients, whip up the appropriately-titled Marvel Power Smoothie and then go save the day!” Marvel.com said on its website.

Here’s the full recipe:

  • Two Dole bananas peeled, cut and frozen
  • Two cups of Dole blueberries, frozen
  • 1.5 cups of rolled oats
  • 0.5 cups of Dole baby spinach
  • Chopped raw almonds.
  • Put all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until it's smooth. The recipe makes about four cups.
Related

The Marvel Power Smoothie is a part of the new Dole’s Healthy Heroes, Assemble! initiative, which is a nine-month program from Dole, inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that promotes healthy recipes and puts exclusive content on Dole banana stickers and Dole pineapple tags.

  • There are 26 stickers overall that will be released through September.
  • Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and Groot are among the highlighted heroes.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has been known to share recipes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April 2020, the Disney Parks app shared the full recipe for how to make a frozen pineapple treat, which was basically a Dole Whip.

Before that happened, Disney shared the official recipe for the Disneyland churros that you find at the park, too, as reported by the Deseret News

Next Up In Default
Salt Lake woman charged with selling fake COVID-19 tests at airport
Of bees and trees: It’s Earth Day and its inhabitants are celebrating
He has a rare eye disease that threatened his eyesight. Now, he wants to be an Air Force pilot
Where does President Biden’s approval rating stand?
The fight against concentrated power is not new
The Tabernacle Choir is looking for a new managing director. Here’s why