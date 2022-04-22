Rudy Giuliani was revealed on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Here’s what happened

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was revealed on “The Masked Singer” this week in an event that caused one host to walk off the stage.

After he was revealed in a jack-in-the-box costume, he sang the song, “Bad to the Bone.”

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” judge Robin Thicke said when it happened.

Judge Ken Jeong, meanwhile, walked off stage after Giuliani finished singing.

“I’m done,” he said.

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon asked Giuliani why he came on the show “with all of the controversies that’s surrounding you right now.” (Giuliani has also been at the center of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. election, CNN reports.)

“I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said, per NBC News.

We’ve actually known about this for a few months now. Back in February, Deadline reported that Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant during the first round of taping for Season 7 of “The Masked Singer.”

The report said judge Ken Jeong walked off the stage in protest, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Giuliani’s appearance was a sign of the show blending entertainment with the real world.

But Giuliani isn’t the first politician to appear on the show. Republican politician Sarah Palin appeared on “The Masked Singer” before, which was one of the more surprising moments in the competition’s history, as I reported for the Deseret News.

