MoviePass still plans to relaunch in the summer of 2022

MoviePass — a subscription service that once offered unlimited movie theater tickets for $10 per month — announced its return in February. But there’s been little information since then.

Well, it sounds like the relaunch is still on track.

“We still plan on launching in the summer of 2022,” a spokesman for MoviePass said in an email to the Deseret News.

Back in February, MoviePass announced that the service will relaunch this summer with a new paid tier system, but the details were not announced.

The service will task customers to watch trade ads in order to earn credits, which can then be used to buy movie theater tickets, according to Insider.

These virtual credits, which will roll over every month, can also be used to bring friends to see some movies.

MoviePass originally rose in popularity back in 2017 when it allowed people to have unlimited movie theater tickets for $9.95 per month, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

But the company had a huge fall from grace as customers weren’t allowed to see certain movies at certain times, which left customers at the box office unable to pay for their movies.

There was talk about “MoviePass 2.0” — a relaunch by MoviePass’ original parent company, Helios & Matheson Analytics — that would allow customers to own a part of the movies that were distributed in theaters. One such film used as an example was “Gotti” with John Travolta, which tanked at movie theaters.

MoviePass seems to still be on track for a new relaunch. But many of the details still remain unknown.

