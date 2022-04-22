Could Taylor Swift be releasing a new song with Drake? Swift fans are speculating again

Is Taylor Swift at it again?

On Monday, Drake posted a throwback photo on his Instagram carousel as the last photo. “Swifties,” Taylor Swift fans, have been cooking up theories ever since.

The caption on the post said, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

Drake wouldn't randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that... Looks like the collaboration is really coming https://t.co/Hq0eUe85rw — dalton⁴🧣 (@REPUTATIONAOTD) April 19, 2022

Swift has announced plans to re-record all of her original albums under Big Machine so that she will have complete ownership of her music. She has already released re-recorded versions of “Fearless” and “Red,” and many prevailing fan theories suggest the next album could be “1989.”

Why do Taylor Swift fans think she might release a song with Drake?

The photo in Drake’s post is the fifth photo in the carousel, and “1989” is her fifth studio album.

On “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the artist expressed joy and excitement about planning hints and Easter eggs for her fans to speculate wildly about.

The newly released albums feature songs that fans haven’t heard before, which she calls “from the vault.” She has recorded some “from the vault” songs with stars such as Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, so the possibility of a collaboration isn’t too out there.

remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? pic.twitter.com/ot02Y7YeG2 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) April 19, 2022

Are Taylor Swift and Drake friends?

According to Billboard, the hit pop star and hit rap music star’s friendship goes at least back to 2013 when they were photographed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift even references Drake in her song “I Forgot That You Existed” with the line “And I couldn’t get away from ya/ In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah.”

As of right now, this is the only evidence of a possible collaboration between the two. Swift has been keeping a low profile since she released “Red” in November. She skipped the Grammys and hasn’t been too active on social media.