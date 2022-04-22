‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ composer Natalie Holt is taking a ‘haunting’ approach to the score

Composer Natalie Holt will set the score for the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, Vanity Fair reports.

Details: Holt — who previously worked on Marvel’s “Loki” series — will set the tone for the upcoming “Star Wars” series about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life.



The main score is “emotional” and “does have its roots in the ‘Star Wars’ tradition a little more than ‘The Mandalorian’ does,” Holt told Vanity Fair.

tradition a little more than ‘The Mandalorian’ does,” Holt told Vanity Fair. She said she has a dark side theme that uses horns.

“Well, there’s the hunting horn; that sound that’s just… [shudders] You hear it and it just does something. It stirs your guts. It’s so haunting,” she told Vanity Fair.

Worth noting: John Williams will return for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, too, as he decided to write the original theme for Kenobi, per ComicBook.com.

What they're saying: “Obi-Wan is a legacy character that John hadn’t written a theme for because he died quite early on in ‘A New Hope,’” Holt told Vanity Fair. “It’s the only legacy character that he hadn’t done. So he spoke to [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy and said, ‘I just want to write Benny a theme.’ So who can deny him that? And he did, he wrote the Obi theme, and it just embodies the spirit of the show entirely.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuts on May 27 on Disney+.