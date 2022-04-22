Facebook Twitter
She keeps on winning. Now she’s in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Hall of Fame

This season of ‘Jeopardy!’ has been one for the books

Mattea Roach on the set of “Jeopardy!”

Mattea Roach has won 14 “Jeopardy!” games.

After winning her first “Jeopardy!” game, Mattea Roach was just excited to have earned enough money to pay off her student loans.

“I’m hoping to go back to school,” she said after the victory. “So there will be more. But now I start from zero.”

Several games later, and Roach now has a lot more to put toward her education than she initially expected. On Friday, the 23-year-old tutor who lives in Toronto, Canada, secured her 14th “Jeopardy!” victory — bringing her total earnings (so far) to $320,081, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Roach is officially a “Jeopardy!” Hall of Famer — and the winningest Canadian contestant in the show’s history. With her 14th win, she surpassed “Jeopardy!” legend Matt Jackson and claimed the No. 8 spot for all-time consecutive wins. She is now also 10th for highest winnings in regular season play, edging out “Jeopardy!” champ Arthur Chu.

This season of “Jeopardy!” has been one for the books. Roach — who over 14 games has answered 93% of clues correctly — is one of four contestants this season to reach at least 10 victories. And she’ll be competing in the upcoming Tournament of Champions against a few of those contestants, including 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 38-game winner Matt Amodio.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks,” Roach told “Jeopardy!” after her 12th win. “I was fully thinking, ‘You know, Amy might still be here. If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out game one.’ And then, I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach will go for her 15th win on Monday. Visit the Deseret News for more on her historic “Jeopardy!” run.

