‘Moon Knight’ cinematographer hypes the show’s final two episodes: ‘It is just as exciting as it’s begun’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Moon Knight” Episode 4.

“Moon Knight” cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo said episodes 5 and 6 of the series will be “big time.”

The backdrop: The fourth episode of “Moon Knight” ends with Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) getting shot inside an Egyptian tomb. Not long after, Spector wakes up in a psychiatric hospital, where he later finds Grant, too.



The moment makes you wonder if the first four episodes were a dream, or if the hospital itself is a dream world.

Driving the news: Palermo told me in an interview Friday that the series’ fourth episode ends on a massive cliffhanger that sets the stage for the final two episodes.



“It makes you want to finish the series big time,” he said. “(And) find out what happens in five and six.”

“I would say it is just as exciting as it’s begun,” he said. “And it goes to some really interesting places.”

The bigger picture: “Moon Knight” released the first four episodes of the series to critics, but did not release episodes 5 and 6. So everyone — fans and critics alike — have been waiting to find out what happens next.



“Moon Knight” production designer Stefania Cella told me in an interview that she’s excited about the final two episodes.

What she said: “Yes. I can’t wait for you guys to see where this is going,” she said.



“It is going to be amazing.”

The bottom line: “I want you to watch the next two episodes and it’s gonna get crazier and darker. You’re gonna love it,” Mohamed Diab, the “Moon Knight” director, told me before the release of “Moon Knight.”