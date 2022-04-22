How you can up your recycling game on Earth Day

April 22 is Earth Day. This day is dedicated to educating the public about environmental conservation and making moves to keep our planet healthy, according to Earthday.org. Why was Earth Day started? What are some ways you can help the planet?



History of Earth Day: The first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970, created by Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin. Nelson created the holiday as a day to educate Americans on the importance of environmental conservation, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Denis Hayes was a Harvard graduate student who was hired by Nelson to aid in conservation efforts and to get the media talking about environmental conservation.

In 1990 Hayes started a global Earth Day, which is now celebrated in over 192 countries, reported The New York Times.

A human waste problem: If not properly disposed, trash products can cause serious damage to the environment, animals, wildlife and even public health.

Earthday.org states burning trash in landfills makes up 91% of all methane emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that out of the 267.8 million tons of solid waste generated by Americans in 2017, only 94.2 millions tons were recycled or composted.

Only one-quarter of single-stream recycling — where all recyclables go into one bin — is reported to actually get recycled, according to Columbia University.

The recycling system can be tricky. Earthday.org offers seven tips for better recycling: