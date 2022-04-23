3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 100-99 dramatic Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks

In an incredibly tense finish, the Utah Jazz made the necessary plays in the closing minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.

The series is now tied 2-2.

Here are three keys from the game.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8