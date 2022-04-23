Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 100-99 dramatic Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE 3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 100-99 dramatic Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks
merlin_2920033.jpg

Jazz fans cheer after Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) missed a last second shot, giving the Utah Jazz the win over the Dallas Mavericks in game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In an incredibly tense finish, the Utah Jazz made the necessary plays in the closing minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.

The series is now tied 2-2.

Here are three keys from the game.

merlin_2920005.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives around Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 8
merlin_2920035.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) slams down a dunk over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) after taking an alley-oop pass from teammate Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 8
merlin_2920039.jpg

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) pushes up a last second shot attempt over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 8
merlin_2920037.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates as the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks in game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 8
merlin_2920033.jpg

Jazz fans cheer after Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) missed a last second shot, giving the Utah Jazz the win over the Dallas Mavericks in game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 8
merlin_2920007.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) puts in a shot around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 8
merlin_2920003.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 8
merlin_2920001.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) makes Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) work as he brings the ball up court as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 8
merlin_2920005.jpg
merlin_2920035.jpg
merlin_2920039.jpg
merlin_2920037.jpg
merlin_2920033.jpg
merlin_2920007.jpg
merlin_2920003.jpg
merlin_2920001.jpg

  • Up one with 11 seconds remaining, the Jazz didn’t allow the Mavericks to get a good look in the final possession as a Spencer Dinwiddie desperation attempt as time expired was off.
  • The Jazz trailed by four with 39.6 seconds left after a Luka Doncic 3-pointer, but Donovan Mitchell responded with a 3-point play, and then after Dwight Powell missed two free throws, Mitchell found Rudy Gobert on an alley oop dunk to give Utah the lead heading into the final possession.
  • Utah came out much better Saturday than it did in losses in Games 2 and 3, especially on defense, and held a 12-point lead at halftime. Although Dallas won the third quarter by 15 to take the lead, keeping it close put the Jazz in better position down the stretch.
Next Up In Utah Jazz
Instant analysis: Jazz turn up the defense to even series in Game 4 win over Mavericks
Reeling Jazz say Game 4 Saturday in SLC is a ‘must-win’
Will Jazz play more small-ball against the Mavericks?
The Mavericks responded spectacularly to Jazz’s physical play and fourth-quarter rally
Analysis: The Jazz showed fight, made adjustments, but still fell short against the Mavericks
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks