3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 100-99 dramatic Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks

In an incredibly tense finish, the Utah Jazz made the necessary plays in the closing minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.
The series is now tied 2-2.
Here are three keys from the game.
- Up one with 11 seconds remaining, the Jazz didn’t allow the Mavericks to get a good look in the final possession as a Spencer Dinwiddie desperation attempt as time expired was off.
- The Jazz trailed by four with 39.6 seconds left after a Luka Doncic 3-pointer, but Donovan Mitchell responded with a 3-point play, and then after Dwight Powell missed two free throws, Mitchell found Rudy Gobert on an alley oop dunk to give Utah the lead heading into the final possession.
- Utah came out much better Saturday than it did in losses in Games 2 and 3, especially on defense, and held a 12-point lead at halftime. Although Dallas won the third quarter by 15 to take the lead, keeping it close put the Jazz in better position down the stretch.