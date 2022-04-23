Orrin Hatch, Utah’s longest serving senator, dies at 88

Retired Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican senator in U.S. history, died Saturday at age 88.

Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation, said Hatch personified the American dream.

“Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others — and the results speak for themselves.”

Hatch was first elected in 1976 and served 42 years in the Senate until retiring after his seventh term in 2019.

From tax and trade to religious liberty and health care, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Hatch, Sandgren said.

“He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and D.C., or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day,” he said.

Scott Anderson, chairman of the Hatch Foundation, described the senator as a man of wisdom, kindness, character and compassion. Hatch, he said, “was everything a United States senator should be.”

Anderson said Hatch exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone.

“In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example,” he said.

Prior to his election to the Senate in 1976, Senator Hatch had held no public office.

A political outsider, he entered the race as a dark horse for the Republican nomination to oppose three-term incumbent Democrat Frank E. Moss, filing his candidacy on the last possible day.

His campaign was based on the guiding principles of limited government, tax restraint, and integrity in public service. He went on to defeat Senator Moss, who many said could not be beaten, with 54 percent of the vote.

Hatch was recognized by the National Taxpayers’ Union for his fiscal responsibility and has been dubbed by others “Mr. Free Enterprise,” “Guardian of Small Business,” and “Mr. Constitution.”

He had served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was the second Ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Finance and also a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Indian Affairs, the Special Committee on Aging, and the Joint Economic Committee.

Hatch also has the honor of serving on the Board of Directors for the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

He received five honorary doctorate degrees from law schools and universities.

Operations Kids honored Sen. Hatch in 2004 with their Lifetime Achievement Award. Celebrities like Donny Osmond, Larry King, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Steve Young and others honored him at a gala event for that recognition.

Born March 22, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pa., his great-grandfather, Jeremiah Hatch, founded the Utah town of Vernal, in 1878.

At 6-foot-2 inches tall, sports were a big part of his young life, playing basketball and boxing. He was captain of his high school basketball team and turned down a college scholarship back east in favor of attending BYU. At the Y, his intramural basketball team won top school honors.

Hatch also had a passion for music. He learned to play the piano, organ and violin.

At times, he was referred to as the “songwriting U.S. senator.” He co-wrote “Unspoken,” which was recorded by Jaci Velasquez and was chosen for “WOW Hits 2005,” a compilation of Christian pop music and sold more than 1 million copies, earning Hatch his first gold and platinum album.

“Some people who don’t ever listen to my music, they just can’t imagine how a senator can write music. They just write it off as a gimmick, but I think that says it’s no gimmick,” he told the Deseret News in 2006.

He wrote “Unspoken” with Madeline Stone and Toby Gad.

At his high school in Pittsburgh, he was elected to the student Senate, and later as student body president.

As a young man, Hatch learned the metal lathing trade, like his father and was a card-carrying member of the AFL-CIO. He worked his way through college at Brigham Young University, graduating in 1959 with a history degree in history.

He was awarded a full honors scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh Law School. As a law student, he worked as a janitor, a metal lather and at night, as gas station attendant and even as an all-night desk attendant in a girls dormitory. In 1962, he received his Juris Doctorate, graduating with honors.

After receiving his law degree, Senator Hatch was a practicing attorney, first in Pennsylvania then in Utah, until his election to the United States Senate in 1976.

Hatch served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1954 to the Great Lakes . He also later served as bishop for the East Mill Creek 10th Ward and also on a stake high council. He was also a guide on Salt Lake’s Temple Square for a brief time.

He married the former Elaine Hansen of Newton, Cache County on Aug. 28, 1957. The two had met in a BYU astronomy class. They have six children.