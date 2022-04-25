Chick-fil-A hopes its newest drink takes you to cloud nine

Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show.

According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade each year.

Like its lemonade, Chick-fil-A’s iced tea is also freshly brewed. And if you can’t pick between the lemonade and iced tea, then you can order a Sunjoy, which is half lemonade and half iced tea.

Here’s what you need to know about the drink item.

Chick-fil-A is on cloud nine

The fast-food chain recently announced a spring-themed version of Sunjoy, called the Cloudberry Sunjoy.

According to the press release, the drink will also be half lemonade and half iced tea, with added cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors mixed in.

What’s the flavor profile?

Chick-fil-A describes the taste as “new and exciting, with hints of raspberry, mango, apricot, and passionfruit flavors.”

The cloudberry, which can take seven years to grow, is typically found in Greenland, Canada and parts of the northern United States.

How can I buy the Cloudberry Sunjoy?

This new item will be available at select Chick-fil-A locations across the U.S. for a limited time, starting April 25. Customers can buy it in a small beverage size, by the gallon or in a 16-ounce bottle.

Those who prefer lighter options can also swap in diet lemonade or unsweetened iced tea.