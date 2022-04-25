Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports University of Utah

Both Gach reportedly won’t be returning to Utah basketball

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
merlin_2913284.jpg

Utah Utes guard Both Gach (2) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes guard Nique Clifford (32) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Gach is reportedly not returning next season.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The back and forth nature of Utah Runnin’ Utes wing Both Gach’s basketball career is reportedly entering another chapter.

On Monday afternoon, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Gach will be entering his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will not return to Utah.

The news comes after the 2021-22 season marked Gach’s second stint at Utah. He spent his first two seasons with the Utes before transferring to Minnesota in 2020 to be closer to home, but he only spent one campaign there before returning to Salt Lake City for last season.

The 6-foot-6, 189-pound Gach played in 30 games last season — he started nine — and averaged 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per contest.

Gach will have until June 1 to decide if he is going to keep his name in the draft or remove it and continue his collegiate career.

Utah has added Cincinnati transfer guard Mike Saunders Jr. this offseason, which should help fill Gach’s departing minutes.

