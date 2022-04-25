Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
Health U.S. & World

Ebola outbreak confirmed in Congo

A 31-year-old man died on April 21 amid an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

By Ashley Nash
   
SHARE Ebola outbreak confirmed in Congo
Health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim.

Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A 31-year-old man died on April 21, 2022, during an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jerome Delay, Associated Press

An outbreak of Ebola was confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the first case was reported this month, according to Reuters.

The news: A 31-year-old male began experiencing symptoms of the disease on April 5 and received treatment at home for a week before he was admitted to a health care facility. The World Health Organization reported that, after recognizing the symptoms, health workers sent him to an Ebola treatment center on April 21, where he died in medical care later that day.

  • The WHO reported that the cause of the outbreak is currently unknown.

Congo takes action to prevent further spread: The country is already responding to the outbreak, the WHO said. Vaccinations will begin in the next few days, along with testing, contact tracing and infection prevention and control.

Related

  • “The disease had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up. The positive news is that health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have more experience than anyone else in the world at controlling Ebola outbreaks quickly,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

About Ebola: Also known as the hemorrhagic fever, Ebola is a fatal disease that affects humans and other primates, according to the WHO.

  • The disease has a fatality rate of around 50%. In previous outbreaks, the fatality rates have varied between 25% and 90%.
  • “The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids,” the WHO stated.
  • This is the 14th outbreak in Congo since 1976. The country saw another outbreak in 2018-2020, which was the most deadly outbreak of Ebola in history, killing nearly 2,300 people, according to Al Jazeera.

Next Up In Health
What Utah areas scored high for low pollution? Answers are surprising
Salt Lake woman charged with selling fake COVID-19 tests at airport
8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now
Does what you eat increase, decrease risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease?
Of bees and trees: It’s Earth Day and its inhabitants are celebrating
He has a rare eye disease that threatened his eyesight. Now, he wants to be an Air Force pilot