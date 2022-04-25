3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 25-point Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz are on the brink of elimination.

The Jazz lost convincingly to the Dallas Mavericks Monday night in Dallas, Texas, 102-77, falling behind in the best-of-seven first round Western Conference series 3-2.

Here are three keys to the Jazz’s Game 5 loss to the Mavericks:

Abysmal shooting

There is no other way to spin it, the Jazz shot about as poorly as possible. Credit can be given to the Mavericks defense, but even the best defense in the NBA — Dallas is not it — wouldn’t have been wholly responsible for the Jazz’s shooting woes.

In the first half alone, Utah scored just 36 total points, shot 14 of 40 from the field (35%) and 2 of 17 from 3-point range (11.8%).

Only Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert and Danuel House shot better than 33% from the field in the first half.

Things did not improve much, if at all, in the second half, and the Jazz closed the game having shot 37% from the field and 10% from behind the arc.

Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz’s All-Star and possible All-NBA guard, had one of the worst showings of his NBA career, making just 4 of 14 shots, before exiting late with an apparent leg injury.

About the only bright spot for the Jazz was Clarkson. The reserve guard scored a game-high 20 points, making 9 of 15 shot attempts.

So much for a size advantage

One of the key talking points entering the series was the Jazz’s purported size advantage. With Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside, Utah was supposed to be the larger and more effective team in the paint, meaning more rebounds among other things.

On Monday, though, Dallas out-rebounded Utah 49 to 40. Many of those rebounds were of the offensive variety — the Mavericks had 11 offensive boards — and led directly to second chance points.

Luka Doncic is back