‘American Idol’ just revealed its top 10 singers

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 10.

On Monday night, the show revealed the competition’s top nine singers, who all performed songs selected by “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Here’s a breakdown of the singers still vying for victory on “American Idol.”

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 10?

Christian Guardino

Christian Guardino, a 21-year-old singer from Long Island, has impressed the “Idol” judges — and viewers — from the start.

“He is touched by the hands from upstairs that give people voices,” Bryan said during the audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “My heart is just filled with excitement.”

For his most recent performance, Guardino went with Perry’s pick: “I’m Not the Only One.”

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene, a singer-songwriter from Normal, Illinois, has impressed the “Idol” judges with her unique style, delivery and original music.

“You carry your strangeness so well,” Richie told the 20-year-old singer during her audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “You are so comfortable with yourself. It is refreshing.”

For her most recent performance, Marlene went with Perry’s pick, “Make You Feel My Love.”

Nicolina Bozzo

Nicolina Bozzo, a powerhouse vocalist from Toronto, Canada, has continually wowed judges and viewers with her emotional delivery, which led “Idol” judge Lionel Richie to declare, “I’m a fan of yours,” during her audition.

For her most recent performance, Bozzo went with Richie’s pick for her: “Since U Been Gone.”

Emyrson Flora

One of the younger singers in the competition, Emyrson Flora, 16, was a little shaky during her “American Idol” audition. But after some deliberation, the “Idol” judges decided to push the singer from Cleveland, Ohio, through to the next round, and now Flora has made it to the top 9.

For her most recent performance, Flora went with Perry’s pick, “Lovely.”

Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager, a 21-year-old singer from Texas, was inspired by “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips as a kid. Although he got a “no” from Bryan during his audition, he has now made it to the top 9 and is on his way to becoming the next “American Idol.”

For his most recent performance, Hager went with Bryan’s pick, “Wonderwall.”

Lady K

Lady K, a 25-year-old singer from Alabama, has been a favorite ever since she made the bold choice to audition with a Katy Perry song in front of “Idol” judge Katy Perry.

“It’s like your heart is shining through your vocal cords,” Perry told the singer during her audition. “You reinvented that song.”

For her most recent performance, Lady K performed Richie’s pick, “Traitor.” Although Lady K was not one of the top nine singers voted through by viewers, the judges opted to keep her in the competition, rounding it out to a top 10.

Huntergirl

Country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name Huntergirl, was the first singer to receive a platinum ticket on “American Idol” — a new ticket that indicates the judges’ confidence in a contestant’s ability to go far in the competition.

After the 23-year-old singer from Tennessee auditioned for “Idol,” Bryan said it was his “favorite female country voice” he had heard in five years, the Deseret News reported.

For her most recent performance, HunterGirl went with Bryan’s pick, “9 to 5.”

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for “American Idol,” and now the 19-year-old singer from Kentucky has made it to the top 11.

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

For his most recent performance, Thompson went with Bryan’s pick, “Heartbreak Warfare.”

Jay Copeland

Jay Copeland, a 23-year-old singer from Maryland, was in graduate school for acting when he was given an ultimatum to choose between that career path and his other passion: music. During his audition, Copeland told “Idol” judges he decided to drop out and take a chance on the competition show, the Deseret News reported.

For his most recent performance, Copeland went with Perry’s pick, “Lilac Wine.”

Mike Parker

Bryan said he was surprised Mike Parker, a 27-year-old singer from Virginia, did not make viewers’ top 10.

“I’m just a huge fan of what you’re doing, what you’re about, your presentation,” he told Parker. “I’m quite frankly shocked you’re not in our top 10.”

But Parker’s chances remain alive, as he was saved by the judges to enter the top 14, and now has made it to the top 9. For his most recent performance, Parker performed Bryan’s pick for him: “Chasin’ You.”

Who was eliminated from ‘American Idol’?

Tristen Gressett, a 17-year-old singer from Alabama, was eliminated from the competition.

When he tried out for “American Idol,” Gressett said he wanted “to change the world of music.”

“I want to bring back something that should have never left: soul,” he added.

The judges saw a lot of potential in Gressett, and Richie told him he could be a “master artist,” the Deseret News reported.