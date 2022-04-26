Garth Brooks is giving his fans in Utah as much of a chance as possible to see him in concert.

Last summer, while performing to a sold-out crowd at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, the country superstar made the unexpected announcement that he would return to the stadium before his tour concluded. The show had sold out so fast, he said, that he felt his Utah fans hadn’t really been given the chance to secure tickets.

After following through on that promise, recently setting up his return show for June 18, Brooks has now added yet another night in Salt Lake City.

Context: Brooks’ show last year sold out within 30 minutes — a Ticketmaster record, the Deseret News reported. The second show scheduled for June 18 sold 50,000 tickets in 45 minutes and then quickly sold out, according to Brooks’ official Twitter account.

Garth Brooks Adds Brand-New Opening Night For Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, June 17th, 7:00 PM



On Sale Friday, April 29th, 10:00 AM MT



What’s happening now: Now, fans will have a third attempt to get tickets. Brooks has added a new opening night to his Salt Lake City return, performing on June 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

How to get tickets: Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. MT, and can be purchased the following three ways: through the Ticketmaster website, the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line at 1-877-654-2784, and the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

For what it’s worth: I have now twice found success purchasing tickets through the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster phone line. For last year’s show and the upcoming show on June 18, I simultaneously attempted to get tickets through the Ticketmaster website and the Ticketmaster phone line. Both times, the phone line came through first — but persistence is required. It took 114 attempts for me to get through on the phone last week.

The bigger picture: Brooks’ move to add another show in Utah illustrates what defines him as an artist.

