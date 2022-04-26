Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz provide update on Donovan Mitchell’s hamstring injury

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in Game 5, and an MRI on his left hamstring on Tuesday came back negative.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell walks up court during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Dallas. Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in Game 5, and an MRI on his left hamstring on Tuesday came back negative.

Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

There remains hope that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be available to play in Game 6 of the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday as the Jazz face elimination.

The Jazz announced Tuesday that the left hamstring injury Mitchell suffered on Monday night in Game 5 in Dallas was examined via MRI when the team returned to Salt Lake City and that results were negative.

That said, Mitchell was diagnosed with bi-lateral quadriceps contusions, and the Jazz said he will continue treatment.

The team added that an update on his availability for Thursday will be released on Wednesday.

Mitchell said after Monday’s game that his hamstring tightened up with less than five minutes to go in a game Utah was trailing by 28 at the time and ultimately lost by 25.

He said that with the Jazz facing elimination, his full intention is to play on Thursday.

Even before he exited because of injury, Mitchell had a bad outing, as he finished with just nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

