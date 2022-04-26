Devin Lloyd and who else? What 7-round mock drafts tell us about Utah’s 2022 NFL draft prospects

It could be another strong NFL draft for the state of Utah, particularly the Utes.

It could also be a pretty lean year.

Outside of Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this year’s crop of Utah prospects.

The 2022 NFL draft is later this week in Las Vegas, with the first round Thursday, Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Here’s a look at seven recent seven-round mock drafts, and where they predict Utah ties will be selected this year.

Among the highlights:



Lloyd, who is expected to be a first-rounder and has had some suggest he could be a top five pick, went as high as No. 14 in this exercise and was typically picked in the 20s.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier and Southern Utah/Murray High offensive tackle Braxton Jones are the next most likely draft picks, though Jones appeared on every mock draft and was rated by some as the higher draft pick, while Allgeier was absent in one of these mock drafts.

The Utes had a handful of other players show up as potential Day 3 selections, and among those linebacker Nephi Sewell showed up several times.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Miller has five Utah ties going in his seven-round mock draft, including three from the University of Utah with a pair of late-rounders in Nephi Sewell and Britain Covey.

First round



No. 24, Dallas Cowboys: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Miller said: “Lloyd has been a proven playmaker at Utah and has the three-down ability the Cowboys desperately need in the middle of the field. And like last year’s top pick, Micah Parsons, he is also pretty good at rushing the quarterback.”

Fifth round



No. 151, Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

No. 176, Dallas Cowboys: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

Seventh round



No. 240, Washington Commanders: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.

No. 259, Kansas City Chiefs: Britain Covey, WR, Utah and Timpview High.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Reuter has four Utah ties going in his seven-round mock draft, with three as seventh-rounders. He’s the only one of these seven mock drafts to not include BYU’s Tyler Allgeier.

First round



No. 19, New Orleans Saints: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Reuter said: “New Orleans’ plan to find new future leaders on both sides of the ball in this draft pays off with the selections of (Cincinnati quarterback Desmond) Ridder and Lloyd. The former Ute can start at any of the Saints’ three linebacker spots because of his ability to rush the passer, cover tight ends and stick his nose into the run game.”

Seventh round



No. 225, Pittsburgh Steelers: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High,

No. 252, Cincinnati Bengals: Britain Covey, WR, Utah and Timpview High.

No. 259, Kansas City Chiefs: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler only had three Utah ties going in his seven-round mock draft, though they all go in the first four rounds.

First round



No. 14, Baltimore Ravens: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Brugler said: “I don’t think anyone would be surprised if the Ravens drafted an offensive tackle (Trevor Penning), edge rusher (George Karlaftis) or defensive lineman (Jordan Davis) here. But a versatile linebacker like Lloyd will also be an appealing option with four-down skills that would be a great fit in Baltimore’s scheme.”

Third round



No. 98, New Orleans Saints: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

Fourth round



No. 116, Denver Broncos: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Wilson ties for the most Utah ties going in his seven-round mock draft with five, including Utah native Jaylen Warren.

First round



No. 25, Buffalo Bills: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Wilson said: “We typically have the Bills targeting the secondary in recent mocks but it may be hard to pass on a player of Lloyd’s talents here. Every linebacker not named Matt Milano has just one year left on their contracts — including Tremaine Edmunds — and while Buffalo could choose to re-up some of them, Lloyd has a chance to be special.”

Fourth round



No. 112, New York Giants: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

Fifth round



No. 175, Los Angeles Rams: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

Sixth round



No. 196, Baltimore Ravens: Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High.

Seventh round



No. 254, Los Angeles Chargers: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

Trapasso’s seven-round mock draft is the lone one with two BYU players going in the draft, with James Empey making an appearance.

First round



No. 23, Tennessee Titans (pick acquired via trade): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Titans make an ascension as Lloyd sinks. And it’s another trade-back for the Commanders. In this deal, Washington gets No. 26, No. 90 and No. 169 from Tennessee.

Fourth round



No. 108, Houston Texans: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

No. 131, Tennessee Titans: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

Sixth round



No. 204, Tennessee Titans: James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High.

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

Iyer’s seven-round mock draft nearly has Devin Lloyd falling out of the first round, while fellow Ute T.J. Pledger is a fifth-round selection.

First round



No. 32, Detroit Lions: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Iyer said: “Lloyd can line up well in the middle or the strong side and they should be thrilled if Lloyd lasts this long because of the position he plays. Lloyd is a good run defender but his impact calling card comes in the passing game as both a blitzer and cover man.”

Third round



No. 103, Kansas City Chiefs: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High

What Iyer said: “The Chiefs franchise-tagged Orlando Brown Jr. but need to think about a contingency and develop good pass protection depth behind him. Jones can provide that and can displace Lucas Niang on the right side in not too long with improved run blocking.”

Fourth round



No. 135, Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

Fifth round



No. 171, Green Bay Packers: T.J. Pledger, RB, Utah.

Sixth round



No. 217, Detroit Lions: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.

Pro Football Network, Ian Cummings

Cummings’ seven-round mock draft is one of two with just three Utah ties getting selected, though he has Jones going in the top 90 picks.

First round



No. 26, Tennessee Titans: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

What Cummings said: “Devin Lloyd, who’s largely viewed as the top linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft, is still on the board in this mock draft. Lloyd offers high-end explosiveness and length and manages space well in coverage. He also brings great awareness in the box and can rush the passer.”

Third round



No. 87, Denver Broncos: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

What Cummings said: “An FCS stalwart with dominant length and athleticism, as well as left-right versatility.”

Fifth round



No. 154, Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.



