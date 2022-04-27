How to watch, stream or listen to the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
When does the NFL draft begin each day?
Round 1
- Thursday, April 28.
- 6 p.m. MDT.
Rounds 2 and 3
- Friday, April 29.
- 5 p.m. MDT.
Rounds 4 to 7
- Saturday, April 30.
- 10 a.m. MDT.
How to watch the 2022 NFL draft
- On TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.
- Livestream: Watch ABC, Watch ESPN.
- On radio: Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
How long do teams have to make each NFL draft selection?
- Round 1: 10 minutes.
- Round 2: 7 minutes.
- Rounds 3 through 6: 5 minutes.
- Round 7: 4 minutes.
What are 3 key storylines for the 2022 NFL draft?
- Pass rushers expected to go high: There are a handful of edge rushers who are high on NFL draft big boards this year — guys like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II — that could dominate the draft’s top 10 picks.
- The plight of the quarterbacks: One year after the top three picks were quarterbacks — and five of the top 15 — during the 2021 NFL draft, there’s a lot more uncertainty where quarterbacks will go this time around. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis lead the 2022 QB class.
- A run at wide receivers: Like edge rushers, there are several wide receivers expected to come off the board during the draft’s first round. Among the group of wide receivers who could go in the first round include USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.
Who are the top Utah 2022 NFL draft prospects?
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.
- Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.
- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.
- Britain Covey, WR, Utah and Timpview High.
- James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High.
- T.J. Pledger, RB, Utah.
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High.
