The first solar eclipse of the year is this Saturday

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is almost here, but only some parts of the world will be able to see it.

On April 30, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and South America as well as from the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Those who are far from viewing points can watch the live stream online.

It will begin to partially appear at 12:45 p.m. MDT on Saturday, peaking at 1:41 p.m. MDT and finally disappearing at 3:37 p.m. MDT.

What is a solar eclipse?

When the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, it partially obscures the sun as it appears from the Earth, according to Space.com. This eclipse will only block 64% of the sun. Per Live Science, total solar eclipses, where the moon fully blocks the sun, are rare, and none will occur in 2022.

How can I watch the solar eclipse?

While live coverage is available online, those who are venturing out to see the phenomenon in person should keep some things in mind:



Don’t look at the sun directly with your eyes.

Use special protective eyewear or certified eclipse glasses.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 25 from Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East and West Asia, according to NASA.