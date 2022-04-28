High school football: 2022 schedules unveiled for all 108 teams

With the spring sports season heading into its final month, it won’t be long until high school football teams are in full-blown summer conditioning mode in preparation for opening night of the 2022 season Aug. 12.

In anticipation of the 2022 season, the Deseret News has gathered and published high school football schedules for every team in Utah at DeseretNews.com.

Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline, Grantsville, San Juan and Duchesne are the six defending state champs heading into 2022 fall season.

Ninteen programs across the state will have new head coaches in 2022, while Water Canyon will begin playing football for the first time in school history as Heber Horsley leads the program into its inaugural season.

6A: Carl Harry (Clearfield), Clay Bayard (Fremont), Harold Moleni (Hunter), Chris Solomona (Roy) and Eric Jones (Bingham).

5A: Andru Jones (Viewmont), Casey Sutera (Brighton), BJ Hunter (Tooele), Donny Atuai (Timpview) and Dave Valeti (Springville).

4A: Trampis Waite (Bear River).

3A: Ron James (Juan Diego), Burke Miller (Canyon View).

2A: Kyle Purvis (ALA), Jake Hardcastle (Providence Hall), Colin Christensen (Delta), Dennis Wells (Grand) and Stoney Meyers (Millard).

1A: Heber Horsley (Water Canyon).

Independent: Tyson Larsen (Rich).

In 1A, both Rich and Monticello are opting to play an independent schedule this season.

Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.

Region 1

Clearfield, Davis, Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Syracuse, Weber

Region 2

Cyprus, Granger, Hunter, Kearns, Roy, Taylorsville, West

Region 3

Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge, Riverton, West Jordan

Region 4

American Fork, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge, Westlake

Region 5

Bonneville, Bountiful, Box Elder, Northridge, Viewmont, Woods Cross

Region 6

Brighton, East, Highland, Murray, Olympus, Park City, Skyline

Region 7

Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Payson, Stansbury, Timpanogos, Tooele, Uintah

Region 8

Alta, Jordan, Lehi, Orem, Timpview

Region 9

Maple Mountain, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Springville, Wasatch

Region 10

Cedar City, Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Region 11

Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View

3A North

Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Morgan, Ogden, Union

3A South

Canyon View, Carbon, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield

2A North

American Leadership, Emery, Judge Memorial, Providence Hall, South Summit, Summit Academy

2A South

Beaver, Delta, Grand, Millard, San Juan, South Sevier

1A North

Duchesne, Gunnison Valley, Layton Christian, North Summit, North Sevier,

1A South

Enterprise, Kanab, Milford, Parowan, Water Canyon

Independent

Cottonwood, Rich, Monticello