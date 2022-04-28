High school football: 2022 schedules unveiled for all 108 teams
Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline, Grantsville, San Juan and Duchesne are the six defending state champs heading into 2022 fall season
With the spring sports season heading into its final month, it won’t be long until high school football teams are in full-blown summer conditioning mode in preparation for opening night of the 2022 season Aug. 12.
In anticipation of the 2022 season, the Deseret News has gathered and published high school football schedules for every team in Utah at DeseretNews.com.
Ninteen programs across the state will have new head coaches in 2022, while Water Canyon will begin playing football for the first time in school history as Heber Horsley leads the program into its inaugural season.
6A: Carl Harry (Clearfield), Clay Bayard (Fremont), Harold Moleni (Hunter), Chris Solomona (Roy) and Eric Jones (Bingham).
5A: Andru Jones (Viewmont), Casey Sutera (Brighton), BJ Hunter (Tooele), Donny Atuai (Timpview) and Dave Valeti (Springville).
4A: Trampis Waite (Bear River).
3A: Ron James (Juan Diego), Burke Miller (Canyon View).
2A: Kyle Purvis (ALA), Jake Hardcastle (Providence Hall), Colin Christensen (Delta), Dennis Wells (Grand) and Stoney Meyers (Millard).
1A: Heber Horsley (Water Canyon).
Independent: Tyson Larsen (Rich).
In 1A, both Rich and Monticello are opting to play an independent schedule this season.
Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.
Region 1
Clearfield, Davis, Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Syracuse, Weber
Region 2
Cyprus, Granger, Hunter, Kearns, Roy, Taylorsville, West
Region 3
Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge, Riverton, West Jordan
Region 4
American Fork, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge, Westlake
Region 5
Bonneville, Bountiful, Box Elder, Northridge, Viewmont, Woods Cross
Region 6
Brighton, East, Highland, Murray, Olympus, Park City, Skyline
Region 7
Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Payson, Stansbury, Timpanogos, Tooele, Uintah
Region 8
Alta, Jordan, Lehi, Orem, Timpview
Region 9
Maple Mountain, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Springville, Wasatch
Region 10
Cedar City, Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon
Region 11
Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View
3A North
Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Morgan, Ogden, Union
3A South
Canyon View, Carbon, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield
2A North
American Leadership, Emery, Judge Memorial, Providence Hall, South Summit, Summit Academy
2A South
Beaver, Delta, Grand, Millard, San Juan, South Sevier
1A North
Duchesne, Gunnison Valley, Layton Christian, North Summit, North Sevier,
1A South
Enterprise, Kanab, Milford, Parowan, Water Canyon
Independent