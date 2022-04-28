Dubai brings the East and the West into conversation in new and imaginative ways

The year is 1893, and Chicago’s bustling South Side is hosting something truly magical: North America’s most ambitious World’s Fair to date.

Some 200 exotic architectural specimens dot the shores of Jackson Park and extend 680 acres across the Midway stretch just south of the modern-day campus of the University of Chicago.

Within the fairgrounds visitors caught a glimpse of the future, even as the fair’s many spectacles underscored America’s own unresolved tensions.

For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there was the thrill of the Tabernacle Choir taking second place in the Eisteddfod choral competition in what was the choir’s first-ever performance beyond America’s Intermountain West.

And yet, as scholar Terryl Givens points out, there was also the disappointment of the faith not receiving an invitation to participate in the first-ever Parliament of the World’s Religions which is held in conjunction with the fair.

But throughout the exhibition America’s industrial and innovation muscles were flexed with machines and motors clanking and cranking to the delight of an international audience of millions.

Historians today look back at this fair as something of a snapshot of America’s emergent status on the world stage.

Last month, I witnessed the final days of Expo 2020, hosted in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates. Like Chicago a century ago, Expo 2020 (which was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic) signaled its own kind of 21-century inflection point toward a more pluralistic future, not just for the UAE but for the region as a whole.

The Dubai expo occupied a full 1000 acres and included the participation of 191 nation, including the United States. Some 24 million visitors came through its massive gateways to survey a global city in miniature built within one of the world’s most ambitious global hubs.

Perhaps more than any nation in the region, the UAE appreciates the need to imagine and build for a future beyond oil. Dubai lacks the oil resources of neighboring Abu Dhabi. It grasped earlier than most that it needed to transform to survive. After spending several days in Dubai, I can only describe the city as a coastal hybrid of Las Vegas, with less vice, and New York City.

Some may balk at comparisons to New York, but Dubai’s aims are only matched by its jaw-dropping $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund. But those with whom I spoke in Dubai casually toss around Hong Kong, Singapore or London as future competition.

And the speed of growth can seem dizzying and raise questions. It’s no secret that the European Parliament passed a resolution objecting to UAE’s labor practices in the run-up to the Expo. The UAE called the resolution “inaccurate.” Those with whom I spoke in Dubai, however, were candid about the struggles of growth, which they see as essential to their future beyond oil.

But, they said, what’s often overlooked in the conversations are recent efforts to reform labor practices that have drawn international scrutiny — and in fact a new law was recently passed aimed at addressing abusive practices, requiring that all employees are on fixed-year contracts, ending any potential for any sort of indefinite contracts.

The law is aimed at improving worker rights in a city with the most high-rise cranes in the world.

The more futuristic elements of Expo — for example, the UAE pavilion’s largest-in-the-world screen projection — mirror Dubai’s eye-catching tourist destinations: indoor skiing, the cloud-piercing Burj Khalifa, and its shiny new museum of the future (which aims to look forward rather than backward).

Over dinner with CNN Business alum (now turned PR executive) John Defterios, he recalled reporting on the city when it first proposed dredging out a port.

He was skeptical it would ever happen.

Today, the port has a level of container traffic that puts it within the top 10 ports in the world. And the city’s scrappy approach to attracting international banks and financial institutions has it steadily climbing the list of top 20 global financial hubs in the Global Financial Centers Index.

Dubai’s experiment is among the most fascinating on the world’s stage. The city is embracing a form of pluralism that makes some in the region uncomfortable. Dubai’s population is 85 % expatriate, while remaining a Muslim nation with Sharia law.

How it navigates the next decade may chart a future for not only the Gulf, but perhaps the broader Middle East.

In his widely acclaimed book “Buddha in the Machine,” Yale scholar John Williams documents how visitors to the 1893 Chicago World Fair escaped the noise of the motors and machines by finding refuge in the Japanese pavilion with its serene eastern aesthetic.

If there’s been a century long tension between the East and the West, Expo 2020 showcased a city which is bringing the two into conversation in new and imaginative ways.

