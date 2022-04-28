2022 NFL draft tracker: How to watch, what to watch for and everything you need to know about the draft

Over the course of three days, there will be 262 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
The draft kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT, and the Deseret News is here to help you sort through the chaos while keeping you up to date on the latest for Utah prospects.
Come back each day for complete coverage, with Round 1 on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
Here’s our pre-draft coverage, from how to watch the event to what projections are being made to what Utah ties to watch for.
How to watch the 2022 NFL draft
- How to watch, stream or listen to the 2022 NFL draft
- Welcome to the NFL draft — from the sublime to the ridiculous
What have mock drafts projected for Utah ties in the 2022 NFL draft?
- Devin Lloyd and who else? What 7-round mock drafts tell us about Utah’s 2022 NFL draft prospects
- These 5 with Utah ties are being projected as 2022 NFL draft picks
- Can Devin Lloyd be a top 5 NFL draft pick? This expert believes so
What Utah players are NFL prospects?
- Why former Ute Devin Lloyd believes he ‘can be the face of an organization’
- Nephi Sewell overcame neck injury, and after strong career at Utah, is ready for NFL draft
- Once again, undersized Britain Covey eager to prove doubters wrong
- ‘A true anchor’: Utah’s Mika Tafua, a productive, proven leader, ready to take game to the next level
- What other Utes may join Devin Lloyd in hearing names called out at NFL draft?
- Utes have a very different outlook for the NFL draft this year
- Is Devin Lloyd a clone of Fred Warner?
What BYU players are NFL prospects?
- Tyler Allgeier’s remarkable journey from underprivileged childhood to BYU walk-on and probable NFL draft pick
- What are the NFL draft prospects for four-year BYU starter James Empey?
- Samson Nacua will be proud to represent BYU, and the Utes, if he gets a shot in the NFL
- BYU receiver Neil Pau’u hoping his size, physicality draw attention of pro scouts