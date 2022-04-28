Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 
2022 NFL draft tracker: How to watch, what to watch for and everything you need to know about the draft

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas.

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL draft will be held April 28-April 30.

Steve Luciano, Associated Press

Over the course of three days, there will be 262 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The draft kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT, and the Deseret News is here to help you sort through the chaos while keeping you up to date on the latest for Utah prospects.

Come back each day for complete coverage, with Round 1 on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Here’s our pre-draft coverage, from how to watch the event to what projections are being made to what Utah ties to watch for.

How to watch the 2022 NFL draft

What have mock drafts projected for Utah ties in the 2022 NFL draft?

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd returns an interception for a TD during Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd scores on a pick-six during the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Lloyd is expected to be taken in the draft’s first round Thursday.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

What Utah players are NFL prospects?

merlin_2916180.jpg

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier runs a drill as NFL scouts watch during BYU’s pro day at the university’s indoor practice facility in Provo on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

What BYU players are NFL prospects?

