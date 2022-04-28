Facebook Twitter
6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Utah players begin warmups as they prepare to play Oregon State

Utah players begin warmups as they prepare to play Oregon State in a college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes.

Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.

Latu, a sophomore, played in 14 games last season for Utah. He won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in Utah’s win at USC, where he had 10 tackles to lead the Utes’ defense.

Tabaracci, who played at Park City High, was a three-star recruit per 247Sports in Utah’s 2022 class, and he had already made an impact during spring ball.

Azarcon walked onto the team in 2017, playing in nine games on special teams in 2019 and five in 2020, with all action coming on special teams. He did not play in 2021.

Talavou has been at Utah since 2019, but has not seen the field. Wissler walked onto the team in 2020, and did not see action in 2020 or 2021. Renfro played on special teams in one game in 2020, and played in 10 games in 2021, mostly on special teams.

