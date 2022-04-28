3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 98-96 season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks
The Utah Jazz’s season is over. The Dallas Mavericks beat the Jazz 98-96 on Thursday at Vivint Arena to win the series 4-2.
Here are three keys to the Jazz’s series-ending Game 6 loss to the Mavericks:
- The Jazz couldn’t have asked for a better shot at the end of the game. Down by two with seconds left, Bojan Bogdanovic pump-faked and got an open 3-pointer to win the game, but missed, ending Utah’s season. Preceding that offensive possession for the Jazz, Mike Conley traveled, turning the ball over to Dallas.
- The Jazz’s second-half woes returned. After leading by 11 at halftime, the game turned for the Mavericks in the third quarter, as Dallas outscored Utah 36-19 to get back into the game. Dallas was 14 for 25 from 3-point range in the second half, while Utah was just 4 for 18.
- The duo of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson scored a combined 48 points for the Mavericks. Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 42 combined points.
