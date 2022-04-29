Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 29, 2022 
On a missed shot in the final seconds, the Utah Jazz’s season comes to end with tough decisions looming

This could be the end of an era for the Jazz after another first-round exit.

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
   
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic reacts along with the fans

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) reacts along with the fans after missing a game-winning shot during game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A clean look at the very end — a chance for the Utah Jazz to win and tie the series.

The catch, the dribble and sidestep — all of the hope for this Jazz team flying through the air with a single shot.

The ball hits the back of the rim — the air and joy withdraws from the building.

Despite only 4.3 seconds being left in the game, there seemed to be so much time. Time to absorb the enormity of the moment, and time to realize that this could be the end of an era. 

Bojan Bogdanovic has hit two game-winners in his time with the Utah Jazz. He had arguably been the Jazz’s best player through the first four games of the first-round playoff series. He’s a career 39.2% 3-point shooter. 

There’s not a player on the Jazz that doesn’t trust Bogdanovic with the ball in his hands beyond the arc in the final moments of a game. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder drew up a final play that set up Bogdanovic to hit a 3 that would win the game. The Jazz executed the play perfectly, Bogdanovic put up the shot and…

“No better guy to have take that shot,” Snyder said. “Everybody in the locker room would want him to have that shot at that point in time.”


When it was all said and done, the shot didn’t go in and a Dallas team that’s been trying for years to get over the hump and prove that they are better than their recent playoff exits, walked out of Vivint Arena on Thursday night with smiles on their faces.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, earning their first playoff series victory since the Mavericks won the NBA title in 2011.

Meanwhile, a team that had started out the year saying that they had championship aspirations ended up with another first-round exit under their belt and are walking into an offseason of uncertainty.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) leaves the floor after Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) reacts along with the fans after missing a game-winning shot during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) prepares to shoot the last second shot but missed during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder reacts to a Maverick run during a timeout during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) tries to shoot over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Taysom Hill throws a football to fans during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) looks to pass during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after missing a 3-pointer during game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes by Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries to shoot over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is hugged by Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) after game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz players warm up during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) gets up after falling during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) has his shot blocked by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shouts during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) watches his shot during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) has his shot blocked by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) has his shot blocked by Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) falls after a shot during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) has his shot blocked by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes around Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A dog performs during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is surrounded by Dallas players during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) hits a 3-pointer during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts encouragement during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advance to the second round.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to shoot over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Fans take photos prior to Game 6 of the playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
This Utah Jazz team, this core group endured more pressure and had more expectations than any other year that they’d been together and they didn’t rise to the challenge.

“I don’t think we’ve had this amount of pressure on us as a group,” Donovan Mitchell said. “That’s a whole different animal and it’s the first time I’ve experienced that in my career.”

The truth is that this game didn’t come down to that one shot from Bogdanovic. There were missteps throughout the night that put the Jazz in position to need a buzzer-beating shot to win the game. In the games before Thursday night the Jazz gave up looks and were unable to deal with the Mavericks pressure and those failures put them in a Game 6 elimination situation. And, this whole season, the Jazz failed to prove that they were a consistent and cohesive group that was ready for a deep postseason run.

Last year the Jazz finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed and flamed out in the playoffs as injuries mounted. This year the Jazz made sure they stayed in the playoff picture but put less emphasis on the regular season, but didn’t seem as connected when it came time for postseason basketball.

But, the Jazz entered the playoffs healthy, which means that this team can be evaluated in a way that it hasn’t before. While previous iterations of this team have always had an excuse of key injuries being in the way of knowing how good they could be or how far they could go, this time they fell short without anything holding them back.

That sets up an offseason in which the Jazz front office will have to make more tough decisions than it’s had to in the previous few years.

Jazz ownership is going to have to decide if this is the front office group that they want to move forward with. Jazz brass is going to have to decide if Snyder is the coach they want coaching next season. Snyder is going to have to decide if he wants to coach this team, no matter how it looks moving forward. And together, the organization has to choose how they want to move forward as far as the roster is concerned.

Losing in the first round means that it would be very unlikely that this team returns next season as constructed and even if most of the parts are still here when the 2022-23 season begins, there will probably be more moves made before the trade deadline.

That’s what was riding on that shot, on this series, on these playoffs. Had the Jazz been able to force a Game 7, advance to next round and played competitively or even gotten to the Western Conference Finals, there would have been more reason to believe that this team could run it back one more time.

But, the Jazz were not good enough, and now that change is on the horizon, their window for greatness is likely closed.

