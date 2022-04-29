Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 29, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

Reports: Utah basketball adding European forward to its 2022 class

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Reports: Utah basketball adding European forward to its 2022 class
Utah basketball coach Craig Smith talks to his players in a team huddle as the team opens camp on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Head coach Craig Smith, talks to his players as the University of Utah’s men’s basketball team opens camp with practice inside the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Smith’s team reportedly got a commitment from Serbian forward Luka Tarlac.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Craig Smith has busily been adding to his Utah basketball roster this offseason, and the second-year Utes head coach has reportedly brought in another talent.

Serbian forward Luka Tarlac has committed to Utah as part of its 2022 recruiting class, according to reports from both Eurohopes and Balkan Prospects.

Who is Luka Tarlac?

The 19-year-old Tarlac, who hails from Belgrade and stands 6-foot-8, is a former teammate of Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic, per Balkan Prospects.

He played this past season for Dunav SB in Serbian KLS — the Basketball League of Serbia — and averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field and 34% from 3-point range, according to Eurohopes. 

Who has Utah basketball signed in this class?

Tarlac will join three others who’ve signed with Utah thus far in its 2022 recruiting class.

Former Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr., who prepped at Wasatch Academy, transferred to Utah. Wasatch Academy center Keiba Keita and Canadian guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. have also signed national letters of intent with Utah. 

Next Up In U of U sports
Why Utah’s Devin Lloyd can have an immediate impact with Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 NFL draft: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars with 27th overall pick
6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week
2022 NFL draft tracker: Everything you need to know about the draft
Utes have a very different outlook for the NFL draft this year
‘A true anchor’: Utah’s Mika Tafua, a productive, proven leader, ready to take game to the NFL