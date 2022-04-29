Reports: Utah basketball adding European forward to its 2022 class

Craig Smith has busily been adding to his Utah basketball roster this offseason, and the second-year Utes head coach has reportedly brought in another talent.

Serbian forward Luka Tarlac has committed to Utah as part of its 2022 recruiting class, according to reports from both Eurohopes and Balkan Prospects.

Who is Luka Tarlac?

The 19-year-old Tarlac, who hails from Belgrade and stands 6-foot-8, is a former teammate of Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic, per Balkan Prospects.

He played this past season for Dunav SB in Serbian KLS — the Basketball League of Serbia — and averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field and 34% from 3-point range, according to Eurohopes.

Who has Utah basketball signed in this class?

Tarlac will join three others who’ve signed with Utah thus far in its 2022 recruiting class.

Former Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr., who prepped at Wasatch Academy, transferred to Utah. Wasatch Academy center Keiba Keita and Canadian guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. have also signed national letters of intent with Utah.