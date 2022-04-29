8 major Broadway musicals are coming to Utah — including ‘Les Miserables’

It’s been several months since Broadway reopened after going dark for a year and a half. Now, Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater has announced a robust lineup of Broadway productions that will make its way to the venue for the 2022-23 season — everything from Broadway juggernauts like “Les Miserables” to more recent hits like “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

“Since reopening this fall, Broadway at the Eccles has welcomed back nearly 200,000 patrons to downtown Salt Lake City,” Victor Hamburger, vice president of Mountain for Broadway Across America, said in a statement sent to the Deseret News, calling Broadway “an important and vital economic engine” for the community.

“In the past eight months, Broadway at the Eccles has generated nearly $75 million of economic impact,” Hamburger continued. “Showing that while there is art to business, there is also a big business to the arts.”

What’s in the 2022-23 Broadway at the Eccles season?

Here’s a breakdown of the 2022-23 Broadway at the Eccles season.

“Moulin Rouge!”— Nov. 30-Dec. 11, 2022



The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s film won 10 Tony Awards, including for best musical.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” — Jan. 10-15, 2023



“Ain’t Too Proud,” which explores the Temptations’ path from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, made its Broadway debut in 2019.

It received 12 Tony nominations and features classic hits like “My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The musical’s Broadway run ended earlier this year, Deadline reported.

“Hairspray”— April 11-16, 2023



“Hairspray” — a musical comedy that follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she pursues stardom and tries to dance her way onto a local TV show — won eight Tony Awards, including for best musical.

“Hairspray,” which debuted on Broadway in 2002, comes to the Eccles Theater in an all-new touring production meant to bring the story to a new generation of theatergoers, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” — May 30-June 4, 2023



Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, “Tina” explores how rocker Tina Turner broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.

“Tina” debuted on Broadway in 2019 and, after being shut down amid the pandemic, resumed performances in October 2021, the Deseret News reported.

“Les Miserables” — June 20-July 2, 2023



One of the top-grossing musicals on Broadway, “Les Miserables” comes to the Eccles Theater for a two-week run.

Since the initial end of the production’s Broadway run in 2003, “Les Miserables” has seen two Broadway revivals.

“Beetlejuice” — Aug. 8-13, 2023



Inspired by the classic Tim Burton film, “Beetlejuice” comes to life in musical-comedy form.

The Broadway production debuted in 2019 but closed to make room for “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, according to Playbill. “Beetlejuice” returned on Broadway earlier this month.

“Beetlejuice” wasn’t a critical success and didn’t snag any Tony Awards, but it has been popular with audiences, Variety reported.

Season add-ons:

“The Lion King” — Sept. 29-Oct. 23, 2022



The highest-grossing musical on Broadway — and one of Broadway’s longest-running productions — comes to the Eccles Theater for a three-week run.

“The Lion King” won six Tony Awards following its 1997 debut on Broadway, including the award for best musical.

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Feb. 28-March 5, 2023



After a shortened run in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Dear Evan Hansen” returns to the Eccles Theater in 2023.

The musical won six Tony Awards and took home the 2018 Grammy Award for best musical theater album, the Deseret News reported.

It also inspired a film adaptation last year starring Ben Platt, who originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway. Unlike the Broadway musical, the film did not receive rave reviews.

How to get tickets

Existing subscribers to Broadway at the Eccles can renew their season tickets now at broadway-at-the-eccles.com and by phone at 801-355-5502, according to the news release.



“With Broadway such a popular event in Salt Lake City, becoming a subscriber and getting season tickets is the only way to ensure you get seats to the hottest shows,” Hamburger said in a statement. “We have a limited number of tickets available for subscription and the best way to join our family is to get on our season ticket waitlist.”

Broadway at the Eccles will begin welcoming new ticket holders in June, according to the news release. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder are encouraged to join the 2022-23 season ticket waitlist.

Single tickets for each production will go on sale at a later date.

