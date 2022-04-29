Facebook Twitter
Former UVU center Fardaws Aimaq chooses his transfer destination, if he doesn’t go pro

Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) gestures with a “three” at the BYU bench after scoring three points against BYU at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Aimaq announced Friday he will transfer to Texas Tech, if he doesn’t pursue a pro career this year.

Fardaws Aimaq has made a decision, on college at least.

The former Utah Valley center announced Friday that he’s committed to Texas Tech, if he doesn’t choose to pursue a professional career this year.

Aimaq also considered transferring to Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga and Texas.

Aimaq entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-March, and he’s also declared for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center from Canada told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello he’s undecided whether he will return to college, or take aim at a pro career.

“It’s 50-50,” he said. “I think I have a chance to shock some people. I’m really going to showcase my shooting and show the work I’ve done on my body the last couple months and hopefully can have somebody take a chance.”

There are two key dates when considering whether Aimaq will stay in college or go pro.

Per NCAA rules, he has until June 1 to audition for NBA teams in workouts before deciding if he will remove his name from the draft and return to college.

Per NBA rules, he has until June 13 to withdraw his name from consideration for the draft.

That gives Aimaq and all other prospects — there are five Utah ties who have declared for the 2022 NBA draft — a little over a month to make a decision.

Aimaq is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in the transfer portal by 247 Sports, and the No. 3 center.

He played two seasons in coach Mark Madsen’s Wolverines program.

Aimaq averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game for UVU during the 2021-22 season. He led the country with 10.59 defensive rebounds per game — he was second in the country in total rebounds — and was second nationally in double-doubles with 27. 

As a redshirt freshman for the Wolverines during the 2021-22 season, Aimaq led the country in rebounding, averaging 15.0 rebounds per game to become the first player in 40 years to average 15 or more rebounds per game.

Aimaq is confident that the Texas Tech program, if he chooses to return to school, will prepare him for a pro career.

“If I come back, I think they can transform me into a lottery pick,” Aimaq told ESPN. “They can help me with the way they play defense, and they have one of the best strength coaches in the country, who will have my body NBA-ready by November.”

