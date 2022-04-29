Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter is transferring to Utah

Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter isn’t going far to continue his college basketball career.

One week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Baxter announced Friday via Twitter that he will play next at the University of Utah.

Excited and blessed to continue my career up north! #seeUthere pic.twitter.com/Nw2Y9pXuZH — Gavin Baxter (@gbax51) April 29, 2022

UteZone’s Steve Bartle reported Baxter will join Craig Smith’s program as a walk-on.

Baxter’s time at BYU was heavily impacted by three season-ending injuries.

This past season, he was lost less than a month into the year with an ACL injury.

That was the second ACL injury of Baxter’s BYU career, and he missed the majority of the 2019-20 season with a shoulder injury.

Baxter, a former standout at Timpview High, will have one year of eligibility remaining, according to The Zone Sports Network’s Jake Hatch.

Before last year’s season-ending injury, the 6-foot-9 Baxter was averaging a career-best 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 12 minutes per game while starting seven contests.