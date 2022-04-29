Facebook Twitter
Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter is transferring to Utah

Brandon Judd
   
BYU Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) has his shot blocked by Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Baxter announced Friday he is transferring to Utah.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter isn’t going far to continue his college basketball career.

One week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Baxter announced Friday via Twitter that he will play next at the University of Utah.

UteZone’s Steve Bartle reported Baxter will join Craig Smith’s program as a walk-on.

Baxter’s time at BYU was heavily impacted by three season-ending injuries.

This past season, he was lost less than a month into the year with an ACL injury.

That was the second ACL injury of Baxter’s BYU career, and he missed the majority of the 2019-20 season with a shoulder injury.

Baxter, a former standout at Timpview High, will have one year of eligibility remaining, according to The Zone Sports Network’s Jake Hatch.

Before last year’s season-ending injury, the 6-foot-9 Baxter was averaging a career-best 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 12 minutes per game while starting seven contests.

