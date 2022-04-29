Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 29, 2022 | 
Music U.S. & World Entertainment

‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Why Dolly Parton has changed her mind on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

After originally declining, Dolly Parton announced she will accept her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

By Ashley Nash
   
SHARE ‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Why Dolly Parton has changed her mind on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Dolly Parton performs during the South by Southwest Music Festival.

Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After originally declining, Parton announced on Friday she will accept her Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Jack Plunkett, Invision via Associated Press

After originally declining the nomination in March, Dolly Parton said she would “accept gracefully” her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.

Parton changes her mind: In an interview on Friday, Parton stated that she would “accept gracefully” her nomination into the Hall of Fame.

  • When asked what she would do if her induction was not removed, Parton stated, “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” according to NPR.
Related

  • “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” said Parton. “I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Parton bows out of nomination: In a statement released on all of her social media accounts in March, the country singer stated that she would “respectfully bow out” of the 2022 nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”

  • “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said.
  • In response to Parton’s withdrawal, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated that they would not remove her nomination, according to CNN.

The Hall of Fame “not defined by any one genre”: When Parton initially declined her nomination, the Hall of Fame stated that rock ’n’ roll has deep roots in rhythm and blues and country music.

  • It tweeted that the Hall of Fame is not defined by genre, but rather “a sound that moves youth culture.”
  • Other artists have been nominated and inducted into the Hall of Fame, despite not being affiliated with rock ’n’ roll.
  • Some other 2022 nominees include: Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest and Lionel Richie.
Next Up In Entertainment
Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 40+ spinoffs
8 major Broadway musicals are coming to Utah — including ‘Les Miserables’
Is ‘The Chosen’ a Latter-day Saint production? Producers want to set the record straight
It took 114 phone calls for me to get Garth Brooks tickets. Now he’s added another show for his Utah fans
She keeps on winning. Now she’s in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Hall of Fame
Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting. Here’s why