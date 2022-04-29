‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Why Dolly Parton has changed her mind on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
After originally declining, Dolly Parton announced she will accept her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
After originally declining the nomination in March, Dolly Parton said she would “accept gracefully” her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.
Parton changes her mind: In an interview on Friday, Parton stated that she would “accept gracefully” her nomination into the Hall of Fame.
- When asked what she would do if her induction was not removed, Parton stated, “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” according to NPR.
- “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” said Parton. “I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”
Parton bows out of nomination: In a statement released on all of her social media accounts in March, the country singer stated that she would “respectfully bow out” of the 2022 nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”
- “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said.
- In response to Parton’s withdrawal, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated that they would not remove her nomination, according to CNN.
The Hall of Fame “not defined by any one genre”: When Parton initially declined her nomination, the Hall of Fame stated that rock ’n’ roll has deep roots in rhythm and blues and country music.
- It tweeted that the Hall of Fame is not defined by genre, but rather “a sound that moves youth culture.”
- Other artists have been nominated and inducted into the Hall of Fame, despite not being affiliated with rock ’n’ roll.
- Some other 2022 nominees include: Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest and Lionel Richie.