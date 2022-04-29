‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Why Dolly Parton has changed her mind on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

After originally declining the nomination in March, Dolly Parton said she would “accept gracefully” her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.

Parton changes her mind: In an interview on Friday, Parton stated that she would “accept gracefully” her nomination into the Hall of Fame.



When asked what she would do if her induction was not removed, Parton stated, “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” according to NPR.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” said Parton. “I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Parton bows out of nomination: In a statement released on all of her social media accounts in March, the country singer stated that she would “respectfully bow out” of the 2022 nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said.

In response to Parton’s withdrawal, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated that they would not remove her nomination, according to CNN.

The Hall of Fame “not defined by any one genre”: When Parton initially declined her nomination, the Hall of Fame stated that rock ’n’ roll has deep roots in rhythm and blues and country music.

