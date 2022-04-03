Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

17 new temple locations announced by President Nelson to close conference

Trent Toone By Trent Toone
 April 3, 2022 3:53 p.m. MDT
SHARE 17 new temple locations announced by President Nelson to close conference
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of general conference.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sunday morning session of church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. President Nelson announced 17 new temple locations in the Sunday afternoon session.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Plans to build 17 new temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday at the end of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This brings the total number of temples announced by President Nelson to 100.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

  • Wellington, New Zealand
  • Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Cusco, Peru
  • Maceió, Brazil
  • Santos, Brazil
  • San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • Austin, Texas
  • Missoula, Montana
  • Montpelier, Idaho
  • Modesto, California
Related

“Those 17 temples will bless countless lives on both sides of the veil,” President Nelson said.

Before Sunday, President Nelson had announced 83 new temples since becoming the president of the church in 2018.

Related

At that time in 2018, the church had a total of 159 operating temples. Another 23 had been announced or were under construction.

Now, the church has 170 operating temples with 46 under construction. Another 49 have been announced and are in various stages of planning.

Related

Next Up In General Conference
Watch: April 2022 general conference Sunday sessions
Church leader reaffirms gospel positions on marriage and gender in Sunday afternoon session
Forgive all, bury any inclination to hurt others, President Nelson says Sunday morning
How conference was different (and also the same) from years past
A call for peace and an end to contention highlight a day of Christ-centered messages
Latter-day Saint women urged to focus on Christ and covenants to receive desired outcomes