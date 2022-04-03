Plans to build 17 new temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday at the end of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This brings the total number of temples announced by President Nelson to 100.
The new temples will be built in the following locations:
- Wellington, New Zealand
- Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Barcelona, Spain
- Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Cusco, Peru
- Maceió, Brazil
- Santos, Brazil
- San Luis Potosí, Mexico
- Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
- Tampa, Florida
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Wichita, Kansas
- Austin, Texas
- Missoula, Montana
- Montpelier, Idaho
- Modesto, California
“Those 17 temples will bless countless lives on both sides of the veil,” President Nelson said.
Before Sunday, President Nelson had announced 83 new temples since becoming the president of the church in 2018.
- Seven in April 2018.
- 12 in October 2018
- Eight in April 2019
- Eight in October 2019
- Eight in April 2020
- Six in October 2020
- 20 last April 2021
- One in May 2021
- 13 in October 2021
At that time in 2018, the church had a total of 159 operating temples. Another 23 had been announced or were under construction.
Now, the church has 170 operating temples with 46 under construction. Another 49 have been announced and are in various stages of planning.