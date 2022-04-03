Plans to build 17 new temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday at the end of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This brings the total number of temples announced by President Nelson to 100.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:



Wellington, New Zealand

Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Barcelona, Spain

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cusco, Peru

Maceió, Brazil

Santos, Brazil

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

Tampa, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Wichita, Kansas

Austin, Texas

Missoula, Montana

Montpelier, Idaho

Modesto, California

“Those 17 temples will bless countless lives on both sides of the veil,” President Nelson said.

Before Sunday, President Nelson had announced 83 new temples since becoming the president of the church in 2018.



At that time in 2018, the church had a total of 159 operating temples. Another 23 had been announced or were under construction.

Now, the church has 170 operating temples with 46 under construction. Another 49 have been announced and are in various stages of planning.