High school track: Pole vaulters Dallin Thornton, Brielle Davis each break their own state record at Davis Invitational

It was the pole vaulters’ day to shine at the Davis Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

Bingham senior Dallin Thornton and Copper Hills senior Brielle Davis each broke their own state records at Davis High School, with Thornton clearing 16’09 and Davis clearing 13’00.

Thornton, a BYU commit, vaulted 16’04 earlier this season to set a new state record, but it always seemed like an inevitability that he would break it again.

After clearing 16’09 on Saturday, he went straight to 17’0 but fouled on all three attempts. With several weeks left in the season, odds are good he’ll have another chance at 17’00.

In the girls pole vault, Davis held the state record after clearing 12’09 last season, but she bested that jump by clearing 13’00 on her first attempt at the height Saturday.

The pole vaulters weren’t the only ones who had great meets.

In the boys 400 meters, Clearfield’s Jaron Higgs (48.54), Bingham’s Cody Hones (49.04) and Roy’s Colby Anderson (49.05) put on a show with the three best times in the state this season.

In the girls 400 meters, Farmington’s Marianne Barber won with a time of 55.85, the best mark in Utah this spring.

Wasatch’s Madi Durrant finished second with a time of 56.57, the third-best time this season.

In a very fast girls 100-meters hurdles race, Weber’s Eden DeVries (14.82) edged Bingham’s Eliza Smith (14.95) in what are the two best times in Utah this season.

Smith followed it up with a great 300-meter hurdles as she narrowly finished second behind Box Elder’s Sarena Mackley, 45.02 to 45.05.

Those times rank 1-2 in Utah this season.

Fremont junior sprinter Amare Harlan narrowly missed her own state record in the 100 meters as she ran a blistering 11.69.

Earlier this season, Harlan tied the 100-meter state record with a time of 11.68. Later in the meet, Harlan breezed to the win in the 200 meters with a time of 23.95.

It was .20 off the state record and the second-fastest time ever posted in Utah.

