Why are workout classes so expensive?

Working out is a part of many people’s daily routines — especially in Utah. Sitting at the fifth healthiest state in the country, only 18.5% of Utah residents do not exercise regularly, according to Worldpopulationreview.com. With over 80% of the state working out each day, it’s easy to see how workout classes have become a staple in people’s lives.

But why are they so expensive?

How much does the average fitness class cost?

The average group fitness class costs anywhere from $30 to $50 per class, according to Studiogrowth, a management software for group coaching businesses. Women’s Health Magazine recommends to do three to four workout classes a week to see the best results, totaling $90-$200 a week. The average monthly membership offering unlimited classes can cost nearly $600.

Why is it so expensive?

Workout classes may boast a hefty price tag, but for a reason. A study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine showed that one-on-one personal training is an effective method for changing attitudes, thus increasing the amount of physical activity that you engage in. The more you work out with someone who knows what they’re doing, the more you want to do it.

While classes aren’t necessarily one-on-one training, many instructors will work to help you and your specific goals. ACE group fitness instructor Jessica Matthews said one of her favorite parts of training is “helping others be the best versions of themselves, and to witness their personal transformations every step of the way.”

In addition to certified teachers, workout classes generally provide more amenities, including fresh towels, free water and shower necessities.

The workout environments in the classes are also elevated due to small class sizes. Places like OrangeTheory, one of the most popular fitness studios, limit their classes to 18 people. Unlike a busy gym, small workout classes can offer more intimate, tight-knit settings that can help you to push yourself the extra mile.

Are they worth it?

According to science, yes they are! Dian Griesel, co-author of TurboCharged and president of public relations firm DGI, said, “Working out with a crowd carries a plethora of intertwined benefits that include enhancing consistency, duration, motivation, conversation and inspiration,” per NBC News.

Additionally, a study by the Annals of Behavioral Medicine showed that working with a partner, especially in a team format, improved performance, doubling the workout time of those who exercised alone.

Where are some of the more affordable places to work out?

If you’re looking for gym memberships that won’t break the bank, here are some affordable options:

