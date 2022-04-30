7 former Utah Utes sign NFL undrafted free agent deals

As it turned out, reigning Pac-12 champion Utah had only one player taken in the National Football League draft this weekend.

But seven former Utes will get their opportunity to stick on an NFL roster after signing undrafted free agent deals with teams on Saturday following the draft.

Linebacker/safety Nephi Sewellsigned with the New Orleans Saints; offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseniand tight end Cole Fotheringham signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Raiders are about to find out they picked up a tough, athletic and smart TE who will perform at a high level doing whatever it takes to help the offense and special teams roll!!!” Utah tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham wrote on Twitter.

Wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s something special going on in Philly,” Covey wrote on Twitter.

Defensive end Mika Tafua signed with the Dallas Cowboys; defensive tackle Hauati Pututau signed with the Green Bay Packers; and offensive lineman Nick Ford signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ford joins linebacker Devin Lloydin Jacksonville. Lloyd was selected in the first round, No. 27 overall Thursday night in Las Vegas.

“Very excited. They’re a team that’s on the rise,” Lloyd said. “I know they’re putting all the pieces together. I’m excited to get out there.”