Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah Utes

2022 NFL draft Day 3 tracker: Complete coverage of every Utah tie who is drafted or signed

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
SHARE 2022 NFL draft Day 3 tracker: Complete coverage of every Utah tie who is drafted or signed
Fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Several Utah ties could come off the board during Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

The Deseret News has you covered for the final day of the 2022 NFL draft and where Utah ties are headed. Check back throughout the day for updates on where players from BYU, Utah, USU and Southern Utah, as well as Utah natives, are drafted or signed as free agents.

What Utah ties have the best chance to be drafted in Rounds 4-7?

Here’s a primer for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, as well as how to watch the draft.

Related

How long do teams have to make each NFL draft selection?

A note on how long teams have to make their picks during the draft’s final day.

  • Rounds 4 through 6: 5 minutes.
  • Round 7: 4 minutes.

Next Up In Sports
2022 NFL draft tracker: Everything you need to know about the draft
2022 NFL draft: What Utah ties could be taken on Day 3?
What Donny Osmond had to do with the New England Patriots at the 2022 NFL draft
High school boys soccer: 3A/2A first round recap from Friday night
High school soccer: Finding its form at the right time, Hunter hands West a 4-goal defeat
Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is up to him