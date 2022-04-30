Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports Brigham Young

BYU basketball’s Seneca Knight has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE BYU basketball’s Seneca Knight has reportedly entered the transfer portal
merlin_2900865.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) hits a 3-pointer against the Weber State Wildcats in Ogden on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Yet another BYU Cougars basketball player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On Saturday afternoon, Verbal Commits reported that wing Seneca Knight has entered, becoming the seventh Cougar from last season’s team to do so since the campaign ended.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Knight arrived at BYU before last season after stops at San Jose State and LSU, the latter of which is in his home state of Louisiana.

Knight wound up playing in 27 games for the Cougars, starting eight, and averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.7 minutes per contest before suffering a thumb injury in mid-February that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Related

Earlier this month after a week in which a bevy of BYU players entered the portal, Knight had posted on social media that he was planning on remaining with the Cougars for his senior season, but there was still speculation that he would look to play elsewhere.

BYU now has four scholarships open for the 2022-23 season.

Next Up In BYU sports
2022 NFL draft Day 3 tracker: BYU’s Tyler Allgeier goes to Falcons, SUU’s Braxton Jones to Bears in 5th round
2022 NFL draft tracker: Everything you need to know about the draft
2022 NFL draft: What Utah ties could be taken on Day 3?
Former BYU forward Gavin Baxter is transferring to Utah
Commentary: Was Notre Dame ever really BYU’s friend?
BYU receiver Neil Pau’u hoping his size, physicality draw the attention of pro scouts