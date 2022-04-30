BYU basketball’s Seneca Knight has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Yet another BYU Cougars basketball player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On Saturday afternoon, Verbal Commits reported that wing Seneca Knight has entered, becoming the seventh Cougar from last season’s team to do so since the campaign ended.

BYU G Seneca Knight has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NLmAKtksYc — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Knight arrived at BYU before last season after stops at San Jose State and LSU, the latter of which is in his home state of Louisiana.

Knight wound up playing in 27 games for the Cougars, starting eight, and averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.7 minutes per contest before suffering a thumb injury in mid-February that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Earlier this month after a week in which a bevy of BYU players entered the portal, Knight had posted on social media that he was planning on remaining with the Cougars for his senior season, but there was still speculation that he would look to play elsewhere.

BYU now has four scholarships open for the 2022-23 season.

