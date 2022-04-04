Coca-Cola has a new soda called Zero Sugar Byte. Here’s what it tastes like

Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage this week called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte.

Why it matters: Coca-Cola — one of the biggest soda brands in the world — is providing a new flavor for consumers.

Driving the news: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte is a new flavor of Coke that tastes like ... pixels.



Yes, pixels.

The drink has “the Coca-Cola taste you know and love with bright elements upfront and refreshing with the finish,” she said.

“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte makes the intangible taste of the pixel tangible,” Oana Vlad, senior director of strategy at Coca-Cola, told CNN Business.

Of note: Coca-Cola created Pixel Point, an island in Fortnite, to create support for the drink, according to Ad Age.

The bigger picture: Coca-Colais slowly reshaping its drink collection, eliminating the less-popular flavors and brands in order to create new drinks for customers, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Flashback: In February, Coca-Cola released a new soda flavor called Starlight, which was “inspired by space,” the company said.



The Starlight soda — which is red — has “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space,” the company said in a statement.

Worth noting: Astronomers have said that the center of the galaxy could taste like raspberries, which isn’t far off from the soda’s taste, per The Guardian.