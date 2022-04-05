Facebook Twitter
Analysis: Jazz clinch playoff berth with OT win over Grizzlies

The Jazz are now guaranteed to finish no lower than 6th in the Western Conference.

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
 April 5, 2022 11:32 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-115, in an overtime game that was one of the most important and most exciting games of the season.

The night started with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder in attack mode, using the pregame press conference to try to put some of the recent narratives surrounding the team to bed. He pushed back on the idea that the Jazz can’t close games and that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have trust issues on the court by talking for more than 20 minutes on the two subjects with reporters.

The night ended with the Jazz winning an overtime game that guaranteed them a top-6 finish in the Western Conference.

High notes

  • There are definitely games where you can point to one player or a couple of players who really control what happens. Sometimes I feel like that happens more often than not and that it’s more rare to find a game where it feels like the meaningful contributions come from all over the place. On Tuesday night it felt like more of a team effort than we’ve seen from the Jazz in a long time and not just in small ‘x player had a good game’ ways.
  • Jordan Clarkson was spectacular. He was smart with the ball and was hitting big shots, creating for his teammates, making highlight reel moves in the paint and staying glued on the defensive end.
    “It’s good for us confidence-wise to win this game, moving forward into the playoffs, knowing that we clinched already. But I think for the morale, us talking, us figuring it out us continuing to communicate, it’s good for us to pull this one out.” — Jordan Clarkson
  • Danuel House Jr. was a defensive juggernaut for the Jazz on Tuesday. When he wasn’t rejecting screens, denying passing lanes, deflecting the ball and grabbing steals, he was knocking down huge, enormous shots for the Jazz.
    “All I’m just trying to do is just just give the team whatever (they need). One of the things that we try to tell each other is ‘don’t get hit on a screen’, navigate through the screens so we can stay in our coverage and play the way that we need to play and keep the matchups.” — Danuel House Jr.
  • Hassan Whiteside had some really impactful and impressive minutes for the Jazz and he also provided some much needed grit in moments when the Jazz looked like they were just about to let up and relax a little.
  • Mike Conley had another game where he showed a ton of emotion and got hyped up with the crowd in big moments all the while putting on an impressive performance on both sides of the ball. When Conley is getting rebounds in traffic against a long and rangey team like the Grizzlies, it definitely makes a huge difference.

  • Donovan Mitchell had a pretty slow start to his game on the offensive end, but he never let that get to him the way that he has in the past. He dug in deeper on the defensive side of things and allowed that to dictate the way that the offense would move.
  • The Jazz ran like crazy and they pushed really hard to make sure that even if they didn’t get a transition bucket that they at least were going to make Memphis think that they were looking to score. That kind of urgency with the ball really disrupts defenses and makes them overthink or sometimes just out right miss things.
  • While the game against the Grizzlies did include some crazy plays from players on both teams and there were ooh and ahh moments along the way in an overtime thriller, the most important thing is that the Jazz won the game and they clinched a playoff berth with the win. Now that they know that they aren’t going to fall into the Play-In Tournament, they can be a little more deliberate with things in the last three games. They can tank them if they want to stay in 6th and try to get a series against the 3rd seed, which right now would be Golden State, or they could try to win out and get home court advantage with the 4th seed no matter who the 5th seed is. They could just choose to play their best down the stretch and let the chips fall where they may. Again, the most important thing is that the Jazz are playoff bound and don’t need to worry about playing another game between the April 10 final regular-season game in Portland and the first game of the first round of the playoffs.
merlin_2917566.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) stretches out with the ball with Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917604.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) has his shot blocked out of bounds by Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917550.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) fouls Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917572.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) celebrates as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917560.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) stretches out as he defends a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917558.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound away from Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917556.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) laughs as he talks to referee Ed Malloy (14) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917554.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) grapple for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917548.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917546.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917544.jpg

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) passes around Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) to teammate Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917542.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) works on Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917612.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) struggles to hit a free throw as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917610.jpg

Memphis Grizzlies players watch dejected in the final moments of the game as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917608.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917606.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles as he pushes up the ball at the rim as he is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917602.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies start overtime as they play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917600.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) pushes up a 3-point attempt as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917598.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917596.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) wrestle Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917594.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) under the basket as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917592.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) attempts a free throw as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917590.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917588.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) puts in a layup with Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917586.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) celebrates after a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917584.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) blocks Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917582.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) jumps toward the basket as he gets past Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917580.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) blocks Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) at the rim as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917578.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917576.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) cheers from the bench as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917574.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) celebrates with fans as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917570.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks for help after falling to the floor as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917568.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) brushes off his hands after a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917564.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and teammates celebrate as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2917562.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battles Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) for a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Utah won 121-115.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Low notes

  • Well we thought we knew what was going on with Rudy Gay and Juancho Hernangomez, but it turns out that we don’t 100% have that nailed down. Gay had two consecutive DNP-CDs and then Hernangomez was the one who didn’t see the floor on Tuesday. Maybe Snyder wasn’t just paying lip service when he said that it was going to depend on matchups and different situations. I guess that we’ll see.
  • Every time that I see a team in the NBA execute a perfect back cut, the first thing that I think is, “somewhere there is a defender that was ball-watching and lost his man.” That was the Jazz on Tuesday with some of the Grizzlies cuts and it seemed like more often than not it was Royce O’Neale who was losing a man.

Flat notes

  • I don’t want to take too much away from the Jazz’s win over the Grizzlies because it was well fought and it did show a mentally tough side of the team that we haven’t often seen this season, but it’s also important to note that this is a Grizzlies team that took the Jazz to overtime with Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks watching in street clothes while injured.

