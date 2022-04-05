Facebook Twitter
Audio: Jazz head coach Quin Snyder debunks notion that Donovan Mitchell doesn’t pass to Rudy Gobert

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
 April 5, 2022 8:22 p.m. MDT
FILE — Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder yells to his team during an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 14, 2022. Ahead of the Utah Jazz’s Tuesday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder spent more than 20 minutes pushing back against some of the recent narratives surrounding his team.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ahead of the Utah Jazz’s Tuesday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder spent more than 20 minutes pushing back against some of the recent narratives surrounding his team.

Snyder pushed back on two things. First, he lightly pushed back on the idea that the Jazz are a bad fourth-quarter team by noting that there have only been a handful of games in which they’ve lost double-digit leads in the fourth quarter (two have come in the last week).

But Snyder’s more impassioned monologue was regarding a notion (that mostly stems from Twitter) that Donovan Mitchell is actively trying not to pass to Rudy Gobert, averaging 2.3 passes to Gobert per game.

Thanks to our friends at kslsports.com, you can listen to the full Snyder pregame audio here:

