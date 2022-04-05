Audio: Jazz head coach Quin Snyder debunks notion that Donovan Mitchell doesn’t pass to Rudy Gobert

Ahead of the Utah Jazz’s Tuesday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder spent more than 20 minutes pushing back against some of the recent narratives surrounding his team.

Snyder pushed back on two things. First, he lightly pushed back on the idea that the Jazz are a bad fourth-quarter team by noting that there have only been a handful of games in which they’ve lost double-digit leads in the fourth quarter (two have come in the last week).

But Snyder’s more impassioned monologue was regarding a notion (that mostly stems from Twitter) that Donovan Mitchell is actively trying not to pass to Rudy Gobert, averaging 2.3 passes to Gobert per game.

Kinda harping on this but here’s a list of players and how many passes they receive a game from Don



Bojan 9.5

Royce 9.0

Conley 6.2

Clarkson 5.7

Joe 2.7

Gobert 2.3 🚨

Hassan 1.5



When you have an elite roll threat like Rudy there’s no excuse for only passing to him 2x a game — Dustin Taylor ⌚️ (@DustinT_NBA) April 3, 2022

