Doc Rivers to the Utah Jazz if Quin Snyder leaves?

The talk that Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder could become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after this season seems to be heating up.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel, and that Snyder could indeed be his replacement.

Fischer’s reporting follows a report from Substack’s Marc Stein last month, which indicated the same.



New from Fischer on Tuesday was a potential replacement for Snyder in Utah: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

“Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah,” Fischer wrote.

“Rivers was the head coach in Boston from 2004 to 2013 under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge.”

Fischer also reported that Rivers could be a potential candidate to replace Vogel in Los Angeles.

“Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has (like Snyder’s in Utah) come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni,” Fischer wrote.

One caution on Snyder-Lakers talk, according to Fischer: “There is, however, a healthy dose of skepticism around the NBA that Snyder would have interest in a hypothetical Lakers marriage,” he wrote, noting what Stein did last month in regard to Snyder being a potential replacement for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio whenever Popovich decides to retire.