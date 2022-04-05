Facebook Twitter
Another BYU basketball guard has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 5, 2022 4:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2915022.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) puts up a shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For the second time in less than a week, a guard on the BYU men’s basketball team has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Verbal Commits reported that sophomore Hunter Erickson out of Timpview High near the BYU campus will be looking to continue his career elsewhere.

He follows walk-on Jeremy DowDell, who entered the portal last week.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Erickson, who graduated from Timpview in 2018 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and joining the Cougars, played sparingly in two seasons at BYU.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 campaign, he appeared in just eight games, and then as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, he played in 19 of the Cougars’ 35 contests, averaging just over six minutes per appearance.

