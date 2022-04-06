She won 3 Grammys — and broke one. Now Olivia Rodrigo comes to Utah

Less than a week after winning three Grammys — and breaking one — Disney star turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Utah.

On April 3, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter stood on music’s biggest stage and took home the Grammy Awards for best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for her smash hit “Drivers License” — which has more than 360 million views on YouTube, the Deseret News reported.

Backstage, Rodrigo held her three trophies as she talked with reporters about her big moment and posed for photos. And then one of the trophies slipped and fell to the floor, breaking in two, USA Today reported.

do you get deja vu 🪄 pic.twitter.com/CkJQos7NUc — ⊙.☉ (@fatimartian) April 4, 2022

In a video shared by Variety, it appears the trophy was successfully put back together. But all the same, Rodrigo will likely leave the hardware behind when she performs at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah, on Saturday.

Olivia Rodrigo brings ‘Sour’ tour to Utah

Rodrigo is currently on tour in support of her Grammy-winning album “Sour,” which Rolling Stone named the No. 1 album of 2021. “Sour” instantly exploded in popularity, with listeners connecting to its themes of lost love and growing up, The Washington Post reported.

“With ‘Sour,’ Olivia dropped a greatest-hits album on her first try, the kind of flawless megapop monster that just thrives in heavy rotation,” Rolling Stone wrote. “Rodrigo pours out her heart about her awkward teenage blues, ... But even at 18, she’s already a killer songwriter who’s mastered all the tricks.”

The tour kicked off April 2 and visits more than 40 cities across North America and Europe, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. It marks the singer’s first tour, and although her early success means she could likely fill arenas, Rodrigo has chosen to perform at mostly smaller amphitheaters and concert halls on this tour — like the UCCU Center that seats 8,500.

“I think it’s important not to skip steps in my career,” she told Billboard. “And also, I’m just really excited to play these more intimate venues and get to know my fans on a deeper, more personal level.”

Since releasing “Sour” last May, Rodrigo has been open about how her songs come from a personal place — and how sharing them with others makes them even more meaningful.

“A really beautiful thing about songwriting is watching songs that are so personal to you go out into the world and kind of take on another life,” she told Billboard. “So performing the songs now is even more special than it was when I was writing them in my bedroom, because they now have so many other people’s stories intertwined within them, too. I’m really excited to experience that firsthand on tour.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s connections to Utah

Rodrigo is no stranger to Utah. Well before the release of her hit song “Drivers License” and her “Sour” album, the teenager starred in the Utah-based “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which premiered in 2019. Rodrigo will return to the show for its third season, Entertainment Tonight recently reported.

As she began working on her debut album, Rodrigo’s character became significantly diminished during the show’s second season, which was filmed in Salt Lake City, according to Rolling Stone.

The singer filmed her “Drivers License” music video in Utah, and a recently released Disney+ film about the making of “Sour” shows Rodrigo’s road trip from Salt Lake City — where she began writing the album — to Los Angeles, the Deseret News reported.

Rodrigo is currently working on her second album, according to Billboard.

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs,” she told Billboard, adding that she’s trying not to put too much pressure on herself following the success of “Sour.” “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me.”