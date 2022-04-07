Jazz guard Trent Forrest out with left foot injury, will be evaluated weekly

Utah Jazz two-way guard Trent Forrest has had some bad luck over the last month when it comes to injuries and is now facing an injury that could keep him sidelined into the postseason.

The Jazz announced on Thursday that Forrest underwent MRI testing, which confirmed a left mid-foot ligament sprain and that he would be evaluated weekly.

Forrest’s injury occurred at the 1:39 mark in the second quarter on Wednesday when he got tangled up with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Zavier Simpson while running down the court. Forrest subbed out of the game and did not return.

Though we don’t know the severity of the sprain, this is the type of injury that could keep a player sidelined for significant time. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis missed five weeks after suffering the same injury, coincidentally against the Jazz on Feb. 18.

The expectation has been that Forrest’s two-way contract would be converted to a standard NBA deal to make him eligible to play in the playoffs, taking the Jazz’s 15th and final roster spot. But if this injury could keep him out for the duration of the postseason, the Jazz might pivot in a different direction.

It’s the latest in a string of minor but nagging injuries that have plagued Forrest over the last month.

Forrest missed five games in mid-March with a right wrist sprain, only to return for five games before suffering a concussion that kept him sidelined for three games while in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

“In addition to the concussion, his wrist, he’s been banged up a little bit,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said following the game against the Thunder. “Hopefully this situation isn’t anything serious because he adds a lot to our team.”

Wednesday was Forrest’s first game back since the concussion. He started in place of Mike Conley, who rested the second game of a back-to-back set. Forrest was playing well against the Thunder before leaving just shy of halftime.