Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 
College Basketball Sports BYU Basketball

Gonzaga star will enter the NBA draft, and an interesting coach comes to the WCC

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 7, 2022 8:04 p.m. MDT
SHARE Gonzaga star will enter the NBA draft, and an interesting coach comes to the WCC
In this Feb. 13, 2011 file photo, St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin gestures during a game against Cincinnati, in Cincinnati.

In this Feb. 13, 2011 file photo, St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin gestures during a game against Cincinnati, in Cincinnati.

Associated Press

A couple of notable items occurred in West Coast Conference men’s basketball on Thursday, as Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announced he will leave school and enter the NBA draft, while San Diego has hired former UCLA and St. John’s coach Steve Lavin as the program’s new coach.

Timme, Gonzaga’s star forward, announced his draft decision on social media Thursday. The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder turned into one of the best college basketball players in the country, as he has been named a second team All-American two consecutive years.

Last year, he also won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation’s best power forward.

This season, Timme averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to lead Gonzaga to earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Timme is widely seen as an interesting prospect because he is incredibly skilled offensively but struggles on the defensive end of the floor.

Steve Lavin hired by San Diego

At the beginning of March, the San Diego Toreros fired head coach Sam Scholl, and the chatter has been that they would look to hire a “retread” — someone who has past head coaching experience but doesn’t currently have a head coaching job — rather than a sitting head coach or assistant coach.

Even former Utah Runnin’ Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak’s name got brought up as a potential candidate, and while that did not happen, the Toreros did go the retread route.

On Thursday, the school announced that it has hired Steve Lavin to replace Scholl.

The choice is seen as an interesting one because Lavin has worked in broadcasting since leaving St. John’s all the way back in 2015.

He does have experience as a retread after a long stint working in TV, as he was the coach at UCLA from 1996-2003 before getting fired and moving to TV.

He was then hired by St. John’s in 2010 and was there for five seasons before he and the school parted ways and he returned to broadcasting.

Related

Lavin’s tenure at UCLA was very successful until a bad final season, as he led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight once, his first season (he got the interim tag removed from his title partway through the campaign).

His time at St. John’s wasn’t as great. The team did go to the NCAA Tournament twice but didn’t win a game either time.

In all, Lavin has a career record of 226-133. He will be looking to lead a San Diego program that hasn’t had a winning season in three years.

Next Up In Sports
Jazz guard Trent Forrest out with left foot injury, will be evaluated weekly
Tony Finau keeps up with Tiger Woods in Masters Round 1
Utah Jazz to honor Carlos Boozer at regular-season home finale
Utah on its way to becoming ‘Tight End U.’
Are BYU and Utah football set for offensive success for years to come?
Utah Jazz play tough defense — off the court