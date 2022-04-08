Good news, 007 fans. All James Bond movies will be available on this streaming service
A collection of 25 iconic movies in one place is a dream come true for a James Bond fan
The entire James Bond movie catalog will be available on Prime Video later this month.
This news comes after Amazon bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion last month, which also included 25 James Bond movies made over the span of 59 years.
Fans will be able to stream all titles starting Friday, April 15, for a “limited” time only, so a movie marathon may be the best way to go, according to The Digital Spy.
Per Uproxx, excluding 1967’s “Casino Royale” and 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” here is a list of all the movies that will be available on Prime Video.
Starring Sean Connery:
“Dr. No”
“From Russia With Love”
“Goldfinger”
“Thunderball”
“You Only Live Twice”
“Diamonds Are Forever”
Starring George Lazenby:
“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”
Starring Roger Moore:
“Live and Let Die”
“The Man With the Golden Gun”
“The Spy Who Loved Me”
“Moonraker”
“For Your Eyes Only”
“Octopussy”
“A View to a Kill”
Starring Timothy Dalton:
“The Living Daylights”
“Licence to Kill”
Starring Pierce Brosnan:
“GoldenEye”
“Tomorrow Never Dies”
“The World Is Not Enough”
“Die Another Day”
Starring Daniel Craig:
“Casino Royale”
“Quantum of Solace”
“Skyfall”
“Spectre”
“No Time to Die”