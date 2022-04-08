Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

Good news, 007 fans. All James Bond movies will be available on this streaming service

A collection of 25 iconic movies in one place is a dream come true for a James Bond fan

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 April 8, 2022 6 p.m. MDT
SHARE Good news, 007 fans. All James Bond movies will be available on this streaming service
Daniel Craig attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Daniel Craig attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

The entire James Bond movie catalog will be available on Prime Video later this month.

This news comes after Amazon bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion last month, which also included 25 James Bond movies made over the span of 59 years.

Related

Fans will be able to stream all titles starting Friday, April 15, for a “limited” time only, so a movie marathon may be the best way to go, according to The Digital Spy.

Per Uproxx, excluding 1967’s “Casino Royale” and 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” here is a list of all the movies that will be available on Prime Video.

Starring Sean Connery:

“Dr. No”

“From Russia With Love”

“Goldfinger”

“Thunderball”

“You Only Live Twice”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

Related

Starring George Lazenby:

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

Starring Roger Moore:

“Live and Let Die”

“The Man With the Golden Gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“Moonraker”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“Octopussy”

Related

“A View to a Kill”

Starring Timothy Dalton:

“The Living Daylights”

“Licence to Kill”

Starring Pierce Brosnan:

“GoldenEye”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“The World Is Not Enough”

“Die Another Day”

Starring Daniel Craig:

“Casino Royale”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Skyfall”

“Spectre”

“No Time to Die”

Next Up In Entertainment
Pink Floyd released first new song in 28 years in support of Ukraine
Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap incident
Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 35+ spinoffs
Why did Tucker Carlson call Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox a ‘cut-rate Gavin Newsom imitator?’
What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest
Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’ is like ‘Yellowstone’ meets the paranormal