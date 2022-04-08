Good news, 007 fans. All James Bond movies will be available on this streaming service

The entire James Bond movie catalog will be available on Prime Video later this month.

This news comes after Amazon bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion last month, which also included 25 James Bond movies made over the span of 59 years.

Fans will be able to stream all titles starting Friday, April 15, for a “limited” time only, so a movie marathon may be the best way to go, according to The Digital Spy.

Per Uproxx, excluding 1967’s “Casino Royale” and 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” here is a list of all the movies that will be available on Prime Video.

Starring Sean Connery:

“Dr. No”

“From Russia With Love”

“Goldfinger”

“Thunderball”

“You Only Live Twice”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

Starring George Lazenby:

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

Starring Roger Moore:

“Live and Let Die”

“The Man With the Golden Gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“Moonraker”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“Octopussy”

“A View to a Kill”

Starring Timothy Dalton:

“The Living Daylights”

“Licence to Kill”

Starring Pierce Brosnan:

“GoldenEye”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“The World Is Not Enough”

“Die Another Day”

Starring Daniel Craig:

“Casino Royale”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Skyfall”

“Spectre”

“No Time to Die”