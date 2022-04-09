Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Analysis: Jazz lose to Suns with another fourth-quarter implosion

The Jazz held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on to it.

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
 April 9, 2022 12:16 a.m. MDT
SHARE Analysis: Jazz lose to Suns with another fourth-quarter implosion
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, wearing black tries to block Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz were beat by the Phoenix Suns, 111-105, on Friday night in the final home game of the regular season.

But it wasn’t just that the No. 1 seed in the NBA knocked off the Jazz as the better team throughout the game. No.

The Jazz did it again. They had a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, they’d been playing incredible basketball and they fell apart at the end of the game.

High Notes

  • Danuel House Jr.’s NBA future was uncertain this season but it won’t be next season. That guy has earned a significant NBA role. I’m sure that Jazz fans will be hoping that he is re-signed with the Jazz but even if he’s not, there will be teams that are going to pay him. He’s just a flat out good basketball player and every team in the league wants a guy that can defend and make plays and is as energetic as House is.
  • There were three quarters of really good basketball. Which is a thing I could have said for a lot of games this season.
    “There’s nothing magical about that the way that we played against the best team in the league for a significant portion ... tonight. We’ve just got to continue to chip away and look and take ownership of the things that we need to do better.” — Jazz head coach Quin Snyder
merlin_2917998.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) blocks Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 16
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, wearing black tries to block Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2917994.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) tries to get off a pass against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2917986.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) drives under Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2918022.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_2918020.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reaches during the game against Phoenix at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_2918018.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2918016.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) laughs during the game against Phoenix at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_2918014.jpg

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_2918012.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is congratulated after scoring against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2918010.jpg

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2918008.jpg

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) scuffles with Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) breaks it up at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_2918006.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to stop Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2918004.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives the basket as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to stop him at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2918002.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) fight for the ball at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2918000.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
16 of 16
merlin_2917998.jpg
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, wearing black tries to block Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton
merlin_2917994.jpg
merlin_2917986.jpg
merlin_2918022.jpg
merlin_2918020.jpg
merlin_2918018.jpg
merlin_2918016.jpg
merlin_2918014.jpg
merlin_2918012.jpg
merlin_2918010.jpg
merlin_2918008.jpg
merlin_2918006.jpg
merlin_2918004.jpg
merlin_2918002.jpg
merlin_2918000.jpg

Low Notes

  • I feel for Jazz fans, particularly the ones that were in the building on Friday for fan appreciation night at Vivint Arena and who probably felt really great when the Jazz were playing well-oiled basketball and teasing the crowd with what looked to be a win. Not only did the Jazz let those fans down by blowing another fourth-quarter lead but there were also a lot of Suns fans in the building so they certainly had to deal with a lot of heckling in the final minutes and after the final buzzer. Not a great night to be a Jazz fan. Sorry, everyone.
  • I also feel bad for Carlos Boozer, who was in the building being honored for his career with the Jazz and then had to watch the team completely implode. Sorry, Boozer.
  • The Jazz lost the chance to get home court advantage in the postseason when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Blazers on Friday night. If the Jazz had beat the Suns they would have clinched the 5th seed, but there’s still a chance that they could fall to 6th (it’s a really small chance and the Jazz would  have to lose to the Blazers and the Nuggets would have to beat the Lakers on Sunday). I guess a silver lining is that the Jazz might control who they play a little more having lost to the Suns, but I don’t think that they meant to and I don’t think that it made anyone in the Jazz locker room feel particularly good or particularly confident.
Related

Flat Notes

  • What do I say that hasn’t been said? This Jazz team literally is out of time so if there’s going to be a mental switch or a change in focus or attitude it’s going to have to happen during the playoffs. There isn’t going to be any sort of huge takeaway from the Jazz’s final game on Sunday against the lowly Trail Blazers who are actively going to try to lose. 
  • I’m a firm believer that anything is possible in sports. Crazy things happen. But there is a big chance that this Jazz team is exactly what they’ve shown to this point, which is a team that can’t close in high-pressure situations and can’t maintain a lead down the stretch.
    “We’ve got no choice. We’ve done it. I’ve done it. We’ve got to go out there and do it.” —Donovan Mitchell
Next Up In Utah Jazz
Daily NBA standings update: Who might the Utah Jazz face in the playoffs?
Jazz guard Trent Forrest out with left foot injury, will be evaluated weekly
Utah Jazz to honor Carlos Boozer at regular-season home finale
Utah Jazz play tough defense — off the court
Greg Monroe will reportedly not stay with the Utah Jazz, is signing with another West playoff team
Analysis: Jared Butler, Jordan Clarkson star as Jazz cruise to victory over tanking Thunder